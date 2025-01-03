Prime Video’s new action thriller already sounds like essential viewing in 2025 — here’s when you can stream it

I have a strong sense that 2025 will be a standout year for movies and shows, and Prime Video has only reinforced that belief. On January 2, Amazon MGM Studios confirmed its highly anticipated action thriller starring Viola Davis will premiere on the streaming service on April 10, 2025 (and it already sounds like a must-watch this year).

This news was posted on X with the caption: “Viola Davis, powerhouse action star? We’re in. Don’t miss the thrilling, star-studded movie G20 - hitting Prime Video April 10.” Not much was known about this movie beforehand, but we finally have more specific details about the plot and who will be starring in it.

“G20” centers on U.S. President Danielle Sutton (Viola Davis), who becomes the primary target when the G20 summit is attacked. Escaping capture, she must outwit the assailants to shield her family, protect her nation, and ensure the safety of global leaders.

Directed by Patricia Riggen, the movie will stream in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Riggen said in a statement: “This is Viola Davis as you’ve never seen her — heroically kicking tons of ass in a global thrill ride. With G20, I wanted to make the kind of classic, edge-of-your-seat action film that I’ve always been such a fan of, but one that draws on the high stakes of our modern and technologically advanced world we live in.”

Davis also spoke about the role of her character Sutton with Variety last month: “It was the sort of thing you’d imagine as a kid, just playing the most heroic character you could possibly play, and you create Danielle Sutton, who was a war hero and then won the election on a liberal ticket,” Davis said. “I think it just so happens that it mirrored a lot of what was happening in American politics at the time, but really it’s just meant to be a fun movie.”

Joining Davis in the cast for “G20” are Antony Starr as Rutledge, Marsai Martin as Serena Sutton, Anthony Anderson as Derek Sutton, Ramón Rodríguez as Agent Manny Ruiz, Douglas Hodge as Oliver Everett, Elizabeth Marvel as Joanna Worth, Sabrina Impacciatore as Elena Romano, and Christopher Farrar as Demetrius Sutton.

What else do we know about ‘G20’?

Although trailers or official images have yet to be released, Prime Video is likely to drop a teaser as the premiere date approaches. For now, we know that “G20” is set to debut on April 10, 2025, and boasts an impressive cast, headed by Davis, who's rightly celebrated for her roles in “Fences,” “The Woman King,” and “The Help,” as well as Antony Starr, known for his standout performances in “The Boys,” “Banshee,” and “Guy Ritchie's The Covenant.”

“G20” was written by Caitlin Parrish, Erica Weiss, Logan Miller, and Noah Miller, with the story originating from the Millers. It is produced by Andrew Lazar, Davis, and Julius Tennon. The project is a co-production between Amazon MGM Studios and MRC, with additional production contributions from Mad Chance Productions and JuVee Productions.

Producers Davis and Julius Tennon said: “G20 is a high-stakes action film with a lot of heart,” with producer Andrew Lazar adding: “It boasts a fantastic ensemble cast, and is rooted in the fundamental drive we all have to protect the people and places that matter most to us.”

The official logline according to Amazon reads: “When the G20 summit comes under siege, U.S. President Danielle Sutton (Academy Award winner Viola Davis) becomes the number one target. After evading capture by the attackers, she must outsmart the enemy to protect her family, defend her country and safeguard world leaders in this action-packed thrill ride.”

You can watch "G20" on Prime Video starting April 10, 2025.