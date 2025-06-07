I just discovered this forgotten Netflix survival thriller movie — and I’m kicking myself for missing it the first time

When it comes to new Netflix movies, I consider myself pretty on the ball. After all, it’s literally my job to be aware of the latest release on the streaming service.

However, I’ll admit to dropping the proverbial ball when it comes to “Nowhere.” This Spanish survival thriller landed on Netflix back in September 2023, and clearly, I must have been busy that day, because it came and went without me noticing. I apologize for the oversight.

Earlier this week, while combing through the Netflix library for an article on the best single-location movies on the platform, I stumbled upon this original movie, and based on the intriguing poster alone, I immediately added it to the top of my watchlist.

Having now streamed the movie, I’m pleased I happened to (belatedly) discover it, because this thriller is an extremely intense ride, anchored by a phenomenal leading performance. It’s by no means perfect, but I was hooked for the entire runtime.

So, if you’re looking for a Netflix movie to give you a jolt of excitement over the weekend, “Nowhere” is certainly one to consider. Need more details? Let’s dive into why this survival thriller is so effective.

What is ‘Nowhere’ about?

NOWHERE | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Set in a dystopian future, where climate change, overpopulation and dwindling resources have plunged the world into chaos, Mia (Anna Castillo) and Nico (Tamar Novas) are a husband and wife attempting to flee Spain after it’s been taken over by a ruthless regime.

Nico and a heavily pregnant Mia pay a group of smugglers to help them cross the border and escape to Ireland on a cargo ship, one of the few remaining countries with a still-functioning democratic society. They are instructed to hide in large shipping containers with dozens of others also looking to flee.

However, they are soon separated into different containers ahead of crossing a military checkpoint. The situation escalates further when Mia’s container is knocked overboard during a violent storm, and she finds herself alone, trapped in the container as it drifts in the ocean and slowly fills up with water.

Mia must attempt to survive and find a way to be reunited with Nico, not just for herself, but for her unborn child as well.

‘Nowhere’ is an intense tale of human determination

(Image credit: Emilio Pereda / Netflix)

“Nowhere” is a rare survival thriller that made me shiver. The thought of being trapped in a slowly sinking shipping container is pure nightmare fuel.

The fact that the movie’s protagonist is also pregnant and due to give birth at any moment only adds to the sense of hopelessness in the situation. It’s intense, but also makes for thrilling viewing.

Much of the movie’s strength comes from Mia herself and the performance of Anna Castillo. While Mia is a vulnerable character and initially seems to despair in her horrific situation, this misery soon gives way to a powerful drive to survive. Ultimately, Mia is a very capable heroine. Castillo is fantastic, showcasing both sides of the character in some impressively subtle ways.

(Image credit: Emilio Pereda / Netflix)

The narrative largely follows the usual survival thriller tropes. Mia’s survival hinges on her solving a series of problems, from a lack of food to finding a way to call for help, to the biggest hurdle, the fact that the container is slowly filling up with seawater and will sink in a matter of days. And while this structure isn’t unique, your eagerness to see Mia survive keeps you hooked until the end.

Like many flicks in the genre, “Nowhere” touches on Mia’s tragic backstory, which helps to contextualize her survival efforts, and is used effectively in one quite spooky sequence in the film’s second half. Yes, this probably all sounds routine if you've watched similar films, but it’s impactful nevertheless.

(Image credit: Emilio Pereda / Netflix)

The first act, where we see Mia and a group of fellow refugees stopped at a military checkpoint, is another supremely well-crafted sequence. Director Albert Pintó wrings every ounce of suspense as an officer slowly inspects the container while the hidden passenger holds their breath, praying they’re not discovered.

To show the brutality of the ruling government, an especially blood-chilling moment of violence is included, but it feels pretty unnecessary and little more than cheap shock value. The movie really didn't need to go that far.

I would have liked a little more explanation of how the movie’s (fictional) totalitarian government came to power. Of course, such an extended exploration of the movie’s dystopian future isn’t necessarily meant to tell Mia’s story, but I was left with unanswered questions, which was a little unsatisfying.

Plus, there’s a certain amount of narrative convenience you’ll need to excuse if you want to enjoy the movie to its fullest. Those who love picking at plot holes might find themselves tearing "Nowhere" apart.

Stream ‘Nowhere’ on Netflix now

(Image credit: Emilio Pereda / Netflix)

While “Nowhere” isn’t looking to reinvent the survival genre, it hits all the genre beats with aplomb. The material, which veers into melodrama, is elevated by Anna Castillo, and the ending brings things to an appropriately bittersweet conclusion.

I’m very pleased that I happened to come across this movie while browsing Netflix's extensive library. For any genre fans out there, I encourage you to also circle back if you missed the movie back in 2023. I don’t think you’ll regret streaming this intense thriller that showcases the powerful urge for self-preservation that only comes to the surface during do-or-die situations.

Set in a grisly vision of the future (one that feels alarmingly plausible) “Nowhere” is a reminder that even in the bleakest of times, there is always a reason to keep battling on, and that’s a timely message that resonates now, and I suspect will continue to for years to come.

Not totally sold on “Nowhere,” or did you already stream this movie when it released in 2023? Then here’s a roundup of everything new on Netflix in June 2025, with plenty of freshly arrived picks.