Netflix's new action-thriller movie drops this week — and it's already 95% on Rotten Tomatoes

Long-time Netflix subscribers may have noticed that standout original movies have been in short supply recently. While titles like "Hit Man" and "Baby Reindeer" have generated an impressive amount of buzz this year, few other releases have captured the same kind of widespread attention. But Netflix’s upcoming action-thriller, "Rebel Ridge", could be the next big hit to land on the streaming service.

With glowing early reactions and a high score on Rotten Tomatoes, "Rebel Ridge" is set to deliver the kind of high-stakes excitement viewers have been waiting for. The movie stars Aaron Pierre as Terry Richmond, a former Marine with exceptional martial arts and survival skills. When he crosses paths with a ruthless chief of police, he must put his formidable skills to the ultimate test. Critics have called this movie a "knockout," with some claiming Pierre will be the next "big action star."

If these positive reviews have caught your interest and you need something new to watch on Netflix this week, "Rebel Ridge" should be added straight to your watchlist. Here’s everything to know about this upcoming action-thriller…

What is 'Rebel Ridge' about?

Rebel Ridge | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Rebel Ridge" is a high-stakes action-thriller that follows Terry Richmond (Aaron Pierre), as he enters the small town of Shelby Springs to post bail for his cousin. However, his plans are derailed when local law enforcement unjustly seizes his life savings. This act of corruption sets Terry on a collision course with the local police chief, Sandy Burnne (Don Johnson), and exposes a deep-rooted conspiracy in the town.

With the help of court clerk Summer McBride (AnnaSophia Robb), Terry must navigate a deadly conflict to bring justice to his family and protect his new ally, all as his own mysterious past starts to become clear.

'Rebel Ridge' reviews — critics are loving this Netflix movie

"Rebel Ridge" hasn’t even landed on Netflix yet and it’s already got 95% on Rotten Tomatoes from over 20 sample reviews (as of September 5). Of course, this rating could change once the movie hits the streamer, but having these positive reactions early on is a very good sign.

William Bibbiani from The Wrap said: "A film like Rebel Ridge reminds us that you can lose yourself in exciting, engaging, stimulating entertainment while still keeping your brain completely on."

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Meanwhile, Roger Ebert's Brian Tallerico was very impressed with the visual style of this thriller: "Rebel Ridge is just a reminder of how thrilling it can be to see a genre piece with this level of artistry."

Ultimately though, the reviews come down to Pierre's incredible performance. Flickering Myth's Robert Kojder stated that "Aaron Pierre is effortlessly cool, refusing to show signs of dehumanization even when stuck in humiliating situations. He also has a simmering, intimidating IT factor that lends exhilarating catharsis to the climactic showdown."

Pramit Chatterjee from Digital Mafia Talkies put it simply: "Aaron Pierre as Terry Richmond is one of my favorite performances of the year."

Stream 'Rebel Ridge' on Netflix tomorrow

(Image credit: Netflix)

So, by now you’ve probably gathered that "Rebel Ridge" is 100% worth watching, and you can experience this action-thriller when it lands on Netflix tomorrow (September 6). I’m definitely excited to see this movie on the world’s most popular streaming service, especially given the high praise it's already receiving.

Our managing editor at Tom's Guide (AU), Stephen Lambrechts, even said "Rebel Ridge" is one of his most anticipated Netflix movies of 2024 (Rambo for the modern age).

While you wait for "Rebel Ridge" to land on the streamer, why not check out this incredible war movie that's streaming for free? Prime Video also just got one of the best action-thriller movies ever, if you're in the mood for some cool dystopian fiction.

Stream "Rebel Ridge" on Netflix starting September 6.