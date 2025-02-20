Prime Video’s top 10 has 3 shows worth watching right now — including ‘Reacher’ season 3

Streaming services offer an overwhelming number of options, and just because a show is trending doesn’t mean it’s worth your time. Prime Video’s top 10 is constantly shifting, packed with a mix of must-watch hits and easily forgettable titles.

But this week, a few standout shows are absolutely worth adding to your watchlist.

Leading the charge is “Reacher,” which is surging through the top 10 as the first three episodes of season 3 drop today. But it’s not the only show worth checking out. Alongside this action-packed favorite, a supernatural drama starring “Cobra Kai”’s Peyton List and a fun comedy-drama that's also streaming season 3 are gaining traction.

If you’re looking for something to binge this week, here are three Prime Video shows you should be watching right now.

This is based on the Prime Video top 10 shows as of Thursday, February 20.

Best shows in the Prime Video top 10

‘Reacher’

“Reacher” season 3 drops today, and it’s already looking like another hit, boasting a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. My fellow streaming writer Malcolm McMillan reviewed the new season, noting that it “doesn't deviate from what makes Reacher great.” If you love action-packed thrillers with intense fights and big explosions, this one’s definitely worth a watch. With the first episodes now streaming on Prime Video, there’s no better time to jump in.

“Reacher” follows former military police investigator Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson), a towering, no-nonsense drifter who roams the country, uncovering conspiracies and taking down bad guys with his brutal combat skills and sharp detective instincts. Season 3, inspired by Persuader, the seventh book in the series, throws “Reacher” into an undercover mission as he faces a new villain (played by Anthony Michael Hall) and his 7-foot henchman.

Watch it on Prime Video now

‘School Spirits’

One show that has suddenly appeared in the top 10 is “School Spirits,” a supernatural teen drama with enough intrigue to keep you hooked. Season 1 is streaming on Prime Video now (but only until March 1), while season 2 is currently airing on Paramount Plus. This is the perfect show for those who want something very easy and quick to binge.

“School Spirits” is about a teenage girl named Maddie (Peyton List) who finds herself trapped in the afterlife after mysteriously disappearing. Stuck in her high school as a ghost, she teams up with other spirits to uncover the truth about her own death. As she pieces together the mystery, she discovers shocking secrets about her classmates, friends, and even herself.

Watch season 1 on Prime Video now

‘Harlem’

If you're in the mood for something fun and refreshing, “Harlem” is a great pick, especially with season 3 now being available to stream. Sure, it plays with some familiar comedy tropes, but it’s got plenty of charm, humor, and heart to keep things interesting. With three seasons to dive into, now’s the perfect time to start, especially if you love stylish, feel-good shows centered around strong female friendships.

“Harlem” follows a group of four best friends navigating life, love, and careers in New York City’s vibrant Harlem neighborhood. The show centers on Camille (Meagan Good), a passionate anthropology professor struggling with her personal and professional life, along with her friends — Tye (Jerrie Johnson), a successful but guarded tech entrepreneur; Quinn (Grace Byers), a hopeless romantic and fashion designer; and Angie (Shoniqua Shandai), a free-spirited singer and actress trying to make it big.

Watch it on Prime Video now

