Prime Video drops first look at Nicole Kidman’s new thriller movie — and it’s already on my must-watch list

Nicole Kidman has another movie on the way, this time starring in “Holland,” an upcoming thriller with a touch of mystery. I hadn’t heard anything about “Holland” until Prime Video dropped its first-look images and a release date, but now I’m officially intrigued.

The movie is set to premiere at the 2025 South by Southwest (SXSW) festival on March 9 before making its streaming debut on Prime Video on March 27. Right now, all we have are a handful of images and a date, but hopefully, a trailer will drop in the coming weeks. The first-look photos are intriguing, with Kidman giving a mysterious off-screen glance and another of Matthew Macfadyen appearing as her husband.

Director Mimi Cave revealed that she used Kidman’s performance in “To Die For” (1995) as a reference while shaping her character in “Holland,” which only adds to the excitement.” She said in an interview with People: “There's an odd sort of offbeat humor about it that we're hoping people get and enjoy. She plays this incredibly undertone comedic lead and I knew she had that in her, but maybe just hasn't, you know, been in a role [like that] in a while. She is so funny, so deeply funny.”

With just the premise and a few images, this already feels like it could be a potentially gripping thriller with hints of dark comedy. Safe to say, “Holland” is definitely going on my watchlist come the end of March.

‘Holland’ on Prime Video — what we know right now

(Image credit: Courtesy of Prime Video)

Along with the first-look images, Prime Video has also shared more plot details about what to expect when “Holland” premieres later in March. Of course, we’ll get a clearer picture once a trailer drops, but for now, here’s the official synopsis:

“In this wildly unpredictable thriller, Nicole Kidman is the meticulous Nancy Vandergroot, a teacher and homemaker whose picture-perfect life with her community pillar husband (Matthew Macfadyen) and son (Jude Hill) in tulip-filled Holland, Michigan tumbles into a twisted tale. Nancy and her friendly colleague (Gael García Bernal) become suspicious of a secret, only to discover nothing in their lives is what it seems.”

(Image credit: Courtesy of Prime Video)

The movie’s cast doesn’t stop at Kidman and Matthew Macfadyen — we’ll also see Rachel Sennott, Lennon Parham, Isaac Krasner, Jeff Pope, and Jacob Moran. Behind the scenes, “Holland” is produced by Kate Churchill, Peter Dealbert, and Kidman.

I’m especially excited for this one because I really enjoyed Cave’s horror-thriller “Fresh,” which put a twisted spin on modern dating through the eyes of a young woman fighting to survive her boyfriend’s… unusual appetites. If “Holland” delivers the same type of dark, satirical humor and chilling storytelling, it could make for an intriguing watch.

With Cave directing and Kidman leading the cast, “Holland” has strong talent behind it. While it remains to be seen how the movie will land, it’s one I’ll still be adding to my watchlist when it premieres on Prime Video on March 27.