Prime Video’s top 10 has 3 shows worth streaming now — including a fun comedy-drama

Streaming services are packed with options, but finding something truly worth your time can be tricky, especially when so many average shows somehow climb the charts. Thankfully, Prime Video’s current top 10 features some standout shows that are definitely worth a watch this week.

While fan favorites like “Reacher” and “Cross” have dominated the rankings for weeks, it’s time to shine a spotlight on a few fresh titles that deserve some love.

At the top of the list is the acclaimed comedy-drama 'Harlem' that just dropped the first two episodes of season 3.

It’s followed by a must-binge war drama with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes and a hit Canadian show that centers around an unlikely crime-solving pair. If you’re looking for your next binge-watch, these are the shows to stream on Prime Video right now.

This article is based on the Prime Video top 10 shows list as of Tuesday, January 28, 2025.

Best shows in the Prime Video top 10

‘Harlem’

If you’re in the mood for a lighthearted comedy-drama, “Harlem” is a solid pick now that season 3 is airing. While it leans on familiar comedy tropes, its charm, heart, and unapologetically bold tone still make it a compelling watch, especially for those who enjoy other comedic shows like “Sex and the City,” “Insecure,” or “Run the World.” Plus, the cast has great chemistry when bringing their characters to life on screen.

“Harlem” follows the lives of four ambitious best friends: Camille (Meagan Good), Tye (Jerrie Johnson), Quinn (Grace Byers), and Angie (Shoniqua Shandai), who are navigating love and personal growth in their thirties.

Camille is a college professor struggling to balance her career ambitions with her personal life. Tye is a tech entrepreneur making waves in the dating app world. Quinn is a hopeless romantic and fashion designer trying to find success and love, and Angie is a fiercely confident singer and actress chasing stardom.

‘Rogue Heroes’

One thrilling show that’s set to leave Prime Video on January 31 is “Rogue Heroes,” so now’s your chance to stream it. Created by Steven Knight (“Peaky Blinders”) and based on Ben Macintyre’s best-selling book, “Rogue Heroes” is a dramatized yet faithful depiction of the early days of the SAS.

The first season shows their journey in the desert, and the recently released second season (which you can watch with an MGM Plus subscription) shifts focus to their daring missions in mainland Europe.

“Rogue Heroes” tells the chaotic story of the formation of the Special Air Service (SAS) during World War II. Set in 1941 amidst the unforgiving North African desert, the show follows a group of unconventional and rebellious British officers: David Stirling (Connor Swindells), Jock Lewes (Alfie Allen), and Paddy Mayne (Jack O'Connell).

They develop a radical idea, which is to create a small, elite unit of soldiers capable of carrying out daring, high-risk missions behind enemy lines.

‘Wild Cards’

Prime Video recently got the first season of the Canadian crime drama show “Wild Cards” that’s remained in the top 10 for over a week now. The second season is currently airing in Canada, but U.S. audiences can start watching it on The CW beginning February 5, with streaming available on Fubo TV.

If you’re a fan of shows like “Castle” or “High Potential,” “Wild Cards” is definitely worth adding to your watchlist.

“Wild Cards” follows the unlikely partnership between Max Mitchell (Vanessa Morgan), a spirited con artist, and Cole Ellis (Giacomo Gianniotti), a demoted, by-the-book detective.

After Cole apprehends Max during one of her heists, she offers to assist him in capturing a notorious criminal known as the “Infinity Thief” in exchange for probation. This arrangement leads them to collaborate on various cases, using their contrasting skills to solve crimes.

Prime Video top 10 shows right now

1. "Beast Games" (2024)

2. "On Call" (2025)

3. "Wild Cards" (2024)

4. "Harlem" (2021)

5. "Pop Culture Jeopardy!" (2024)

6. "Secret Level" (2024)

7. "Cross" (2024)

8. "Rogue Heroes" (2022)

9. "Reacher" (2022)

10. "Molly-Mae: Behind It All" (2025)