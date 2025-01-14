One of my favorite thrillers ever is streaming for free on Prime Video — and it’s 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

There are two genres I watch the most — horror and thriller. While I enjoy a good scare, I tend to lean toward thrillers more often. It’s simply easier to dive into something tense and gripping than to gear up mentally for the emotional rollercoaster of a horror. A few years ago, I stumbled upon “Midnight,” a South Korean flick that stuck with me. I’ve since watched it more than three times, and now that it’s streaming for free on Prime Video, I need to recommend it.

Released in 2021 and directed by Kwon Oh-seung, “Midnight” has the right mix of ingredients that can make your experience entertaining and thrilling. “Squid Game” star Wi Ha-joon plays a calculating serial killer hunting down a deaf woman who inadvertently witnesses him with one of his victims. The result is an engaging thriller that gets your heart racing.

So, if you’re looking for something intense to watch this week, “Midnight” is a solid choice. Here’s why you need to stream this thriller now that it’s available on one of the best streaming services for free.

What is ‘Midnight’ about?

“Midnight” revolves around Kyung-mi (Jin Ki-joo), a young woman who is deaf and works at a customer service center for people with hearing disabilities. Kyung-mi lives a quiet life with her mother, who is also hearing-impaired, in Seoul.

One evening, after a late-night work event, Kyung-mi unexpectedly crosses paths with a serial killer named Do-shik (Wi Ha-joon), a man who hides his sinister nature behind a charming facade.

Do-shik preys on vulnerable individuals, and Kyung-mi quickly becomes his next target. What begins as a chance turns into a harrowing game of survival, as Do-shik uses Kyung-mi’s inability to hear against her in his relentless pursuit. The movie unfolds over the course of one night, as Kyung-mi and her mother work together to outwit the killer.

‘Midnight’ is an anxiety-inducing thriller that will make you sweat

(Image credit: CJ Entertainment)

If a thriller doesn’t make you break a sweat, it’s simply not doing its job. That’s why I love “Midnight” so much, because it never fails to put me on edge even on a repeat watch. Taking place over the course of a single night, the movie wastes no time, which maintains the intensity of its high-stakes cat-and-mouse chase. The strong performances by the cast, particularly Wi Ha-joon and Jin Ki-joo, really elevate this tense thriller when it starts to rack up the tension.

Wi Ha-joon, widely recognized for his role as the soft-spoken Hwang Jun-ho in “Squid Game,” steps into an entirely different persona here. In “Midnight,” he sheds his gentle image to embody a sinister killer who manipulates his innocent facade to deceive those around him. He gives a really solid performance, transforming the movie from a decent thriller into an unsettling experience. And it still gets to me every time I watch it.

But of course, most of the credit goes to Jin Ki-joo, who gives one of her best performances in this thriller. Not only does she play a deaf character, but she also has to portray silent fear, unable to communicate throughout the entire runtime. As a viewer you instantly empathize with her, and there are plenty of tense moments where the killer is lurking behind her and she can’t hear him.

(Image credit: CJ Entertainment)

While “Midnight” is an undeniably gripping thriller, it isn’t without its flaws. The somewhat hollow ending feels both unrealistic and a bit goofy, leaving some loose ends and plot holes that become more apparent, especially upon a rewatch. However, these flaws are easy to overlook, as the incredibly tense plot and well-developed characters make it a standout entry in the thriller genre.

I’m not the only one who enjoyed this movie. “Midnight” has a perfect score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes (and a 65% audience rating), which is a pretty rare achievement nowadays. Meagan Navarro from Bloody Disgusting said: “Kwon Oh-seung's debut feature enters the pantheon of breathless thrillers, delivering a propulsive, unpredictable film that's lighter than most of its ilk but no less intense or well crafted.”

Horror Queers Podcast’s Trace Thurman stated it “zigs every time you expect it to zag, Midnight is a pulse-pounding thriller that boasts three exceptional lead performances. Don't miss this one.”

Guardian’s Leslie Felperin also has a take I agree with: “Kwon can’t resist over-egging the pudding in the final act with a protracted, borderline-silly finale; but even that excess makes it interesting.”

Stream ‘Midnight’ for free on Prime Video now

(Image credit: CJ Entertainment)

You can stream “Midnight” for free on Prime Video, so don’t miss out on this gripping thriller that will probably have you hiding behind your hands. Just keep in mind there will be ads during your watch.

With its fast-paced story and solid performances, this movie is a must-watch for those who appreciate chilling tension. Even though it has a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes, it hasn’t been spoken about enough.

If you’re not feeling it yet, check out this underrated dark thriller that’s also streaming for free on Prime Video. You can also see what’s new on Prime Video in January 2025.

Stream “Midnight” for free on Prime Video now.