5 Netflix movies with a twist you’ll never see coming

There’s nothing more satisfying and surprising than watching a movie with a good twist and as the biggest streaming service on the planet, naturally, Netflix is home to several flicks full of them. In these Netflix movies nothing as it seems, and even if you're expecting a twist, you're still likely to be shocked.

If you’re looking for a Netflix movie that will shock you, you’ve come to the right place. Below are my favorite Netflix movies with twists and turns you’ll never see coming. And don’t worry, you won’t find any spoilers here. So, these are the best Netflix movies with a twist you can stream right now…

‘Oldboy’ (2003)

“Oldboy” is one of the default answers if you ask any cinephile to name a “movie with a twist”, and for very good reason. This 2003 action-thriller from director Park Chan-wook is a riveting tale with a gut-wrenching reveal at its core. It’s also notable for its iconic “hallway scene", which is one of the best action sequences ever filmed, and to this day never fails to get my adrenaline spiking (yes, I’ve just rewatched it on YouTube as I'm writing this article).

Oh Dae-su (Choi Min-Sik) is an absentee father and drunkard who was abducted and imprisoned for 15 years. The reason for his confinement is a. mystery, and during this time he has no contact with the outside world. Released after a decade and a half, Dae-su is consumed with a need to find his captors and understand their motivations. Receiving help from a young sushi chef (Kang Hye-jung), things only get darker as the truth comes to light.

‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ (2022)

The first “Knives Out” movie was a comforting throwback to classic detective stories but with enough modern twists to keep things fresh. And while its sequel is a little overstuffed, and some of its humor is a tad too meta, “Glass Onion” is still a rip-roaring and enjoyable sequel. Like all the best murder mysteries, it will have you guessing the killer every step of the way. Plus, Daniel Craig is clearly having a total ball in the lead role of Detective Benoit Blanc.

Once again written and directed by Rian Johnson, “Glass Onion” sees Blanc (Craig) return this time to solve a mystery on a lavish Greek island. Invited by tech tycoon Miles Bron (Edward Norton), Blanc meets the mogul's eclectic group of friends. But when somebody turns up dead, secrets are revealed, and it turns out this seemingly close-knit group of pals all have a motivation for murder. This is the perfect pick if you want a whole bunch of twists.

‘Apostle’ (2018)

“Apostle” is a Netflix movie that never quite got its time in the spotlight when it debuted on the streaming service back in October 2018. Coming from Gareth Evans (director of “The Raid” franchise), this gothic folk tale is a little slow-paced, but the time spent with its fascinating cast of characters pays off in the third act when things get seriously tense and more than a little spooky.

Set in the early 20th century, Thomas Richardson (Dan Stevens) must travel to a remote Welsh island after his sister is taken captive by a mysterious religious cult. Arriving in the isolated community, which has cut itself off from the mainland, he quickly discovers this once idyllic and peaceful location is harboring a whole load of sinister secrets, and that the cult’s leader, Malcolm (Michael Sheen), may not be the pious savior he claims to be.

‘The Perfection’ (2019)

Allison Williams, who you may recognize from “Get Out," stars in this shocking horror-thriller. “The Perfection” is a movie that has stuck with me even though it’s been several years since I last watched it. That's partially because of its numerous haunting scenes but also because its symphony of twists blends together perfectly to create an engaging thrill ride that constantly surprises.

Charlotte (Williams) is a troubled musical prodigy forced to leave her prestigious school to care for her terminally ill mother. Soon after, she discovers that the school’s demanding head, Anton (Steven Weber), has taken on a new star pupil, effectively replacing Charlotte in the pecking order. To say any more would be a spoiler, but let’s just say that there are plenty of layers to “The Perfection” and seeing them slowly peeled back is shocking and exciting.

‘A Simple Favor’ (2018)

If you’re looking for good twists the mystery genre is fertile ground (see the above inclusion of “Glass Onion”), and one of the best of the bunch currently available on Netflix is “A Simple Favor." Pairing together Anna Kendric and Blake Lively with director Paul Feig, it’s part comedy, part crime mystery and a load of fun. Plus, now is a great time to watch as a sequel is in the works.

Stephanie (Kendrick) is a single mother and lifestyle vlogger who befriends the mom of her son’s classmate, Emily Nelson (Lively). The uber-stylish Emily appears to have the perfect life and husband (Henry Golding), but when she disappears, Stephanie tries to solve the mystery. Digging into Emily’s past, and home life, Stephanie discovers a whole load of secrets and learns that appearances can be very deceiving. This is a great pick if you want a breezy thriller that’s a little lighter in tone than the more violent options above.

