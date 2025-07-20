5 best Prime Video movies with a surprising twist

There’s nothing quite like the thrill of a movie that keeps you guessing with a killer twist, and with Prime Video packed full of solid picks, you’re spoiled for choice. These movies don’t just surprise you, they flip the whole story on its head, even if you think you’ve got it all figured out.

If you want a Prime Video movie that’ll leave you reeling, you’re in the right spot. Below are my top picks for movies with twists so good, you won’t see them coming. And don’t worry, no spoilers here. Just pure, unfiltered suspense you can stream right now.

‘All the Old Knives’ (2022)

All the Old Knives - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

“All the Old Knives” is a slow-burn spy thriller that’s as much about personal drama as it is about espionage. Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newton play two agents whose past comes back to haunt them in unexpected ways.

Set years after a failed terrorist attack, Henry (Pine) is called back for a debriefing with his ex-lover and former colleague Celia (Newton). As they revisit the events that led to the disaster, old wounds resurface, loyalties are questioned, and secrets threaten to undo them both.

Stream it on Prime Video

‘Black Box’ (2021)

Black Box – Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

I’m someone who loves sharing a great movie find with friends and family, as there’s something really satisfying about recommending hidden flicks that didn’t get much recognition upon release. But after watching “Black Box,” I just sat quietly, my mind spinning as I tried to process everything I’d just seen.

This psychological nightmare follows Nolan (Mamoudou Athie), who loses his wife and suffers severe amnesia after a car accident. He undergoes an experimental treatment using a device called the “Black Box” to recover memories, but begins experiencing disturbing visions, blurring the line between reality and hallucination as he questions his identity.

Stream it on Prime Video

‘Totally Killer’ (2023)

Totally Killer - Official Red Band Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

A time travel slasher might sound like an odd combination, but “Totally Killer” proves it can work. This lively horror-comedy perfectly blends ’80s vibes with a fresh, fun twist on the slasher genre. It follows seventeen-year-old Jamie (Kiernan Shipka), who accidentally time-travels back to 1987 after her mother is murdered by the notorious "Sweet Sixteen Killer."

Stranded in the past, Jamie poses as a Canadian exchange student and teams up with her teen mom (Olivia Holt) to stop the original killings before history is changed forever. Packed with humor, scares, and heart, the movie is the perfect pick for anyone who loves a good scare mixed with plenty of laughs.

Stream it on Prime Video

‘Nanny’ (2022)

Nanny - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

“Nanny” is a haunting psychological thriller that mixes real emotion with some seriously creepy moments. It follows Aisha (Anna Diop), a Senegalese immigrant working as a nanny for a wealthy family in New York while trying to save up to bring her son over. As she deals with feeling isolated and facing microaggressions, strange visions start creeping into her life, blurring what’s real and what’s not.

The movie takes its time, really pulling you into Aisha’s world and the fears she’s battling. With powerful performances and a touching look at motherhood and identity, “Nanny” is both haunting and heartfelt, making it a movie that sticks with you long after it’s over.

Stream it on Prime Video

‘Synchronic’ (2020)

Synchronic Trailer #1 (2020) | Movieclips Trailers - YouTube Watch On

I started watching “Synchronic” without many expectations, but the visuals quickly stole the show for me. This movie doesn’t just twist your mind, but it looks absolutely stunning while doing it, all thanks to Aaron Moorhead’s talent for crafting striking, unforgettable imagery.

Steve (Anthony Mackie) and Dennis (Jamie Dornan) respond to a series of bizarre accidents linked to a new designer drug called Synchronic. As Steve investigates further, he discovers that the drug warps the pineal gland's perception of time, sending users backward through history. With his own health declining, Steve experiments with Synchronic to find his friend's missing daughter.

Stream it on Prime Video