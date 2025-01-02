5 best crime thriller movies on Prime Video to stream right now

If you’re a fan of suspense that makes your heart pound and unexpected twists that leave your jaw hanging open, crime thriller movies are the perfect way to get your adrenaline pumping. Prime Video, one of the best streaming services, has a solid collection of movies that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

From intense psychological dramas to neo-noir thrillers, these movies bring plenty of mystery, danger, and drama to the table. In this list, we’ve rounded up five of the best crime thriller movies currently streaming on the service. So, grab your popcorn and settle in for some quality entertainment, as these picks are sure to leave you reeling.

You can also check out these thriller movies on Netflix.

‘Blow the Man Down’ (2019)

Blow The Man Down – Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

“Blow the Man Down” is a darkly comedic crime thriller that’s definitely worth your time. With an impressive 99% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, this movie strikes the perfect balance between suspense and humor. It’s a thrilling ride that keeps you hooked while offering plenty of dark humor along the way. And if you’re wondering what the title means, it’s a clever nod to the plot.

Set in a small, coastal New England town, the story follows two sisters, Priscilla (Sophie Lowe) and Mary Beth Connolly (Morgan Saylor), who are forced to confront the secrets of their family and their town after their mother’s death. One night, while dealing with the grief of their loss, Mary Beth kills a man in self-defense. As the sisters try to cover up the crime, they uncover long-hidden secrets about the townspeople, particularly the local women, who have their own dark histories. The tension builds as Priscilla and Mary Beth navigate the dangerous waters of their own secrets, small-town gossip, and the moral gray areas of right and wrong.

Watch it now on Prime Video

‘Memento’ (2000)

Memento (2000) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

Now we have a classic mind-bending psychological thriller directed by Christopher Nolan. “Memento” is a complex exploration of the lengths one will go to in pursuit of justice. It’s a movie that encourages multiple viewings, as each rewatch reveals new layers of its incredibly intricate plot.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Memento” follows Leonard Shelby (Guy Pearce), a man suffering from short-term memory loss after a traumatic incident in which his wife was murdered. Unable to form new memories, Leonard uses a system of Polaroid photos, tattoos, and notes to help him piece together clues about the identity of his wife's killer and seek revenge. What makes Memento unique is its non-linear narrative structure. The movie is told in two alternating timelines: one moves forward in time, while the other moves backward. This disorienting storytelling technique puts the audience in Leonard's shoes, experiencing his confusion and fractured memory firsthand.

Watch it now on Prime Video

‘Sicario’ (2015)

Sicario TRAILER 1 (2015) - Emily Blunt, Benicio Del Toro Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

In the mood for more action? “Sicario” is one to watch on the streamer. This crime thriller dives deep into the dangerous and morally complex world of the drug trade. With its stunning cinematography and intense performances, “Sicario” is a haunting and thought-provoking movie that doesn't shy away from the brutal realities of the drug war.

The story follows Kate Macer (Emily Blunt), a young, idealistic FBI agent who is recruited by a government task force to help tackle the escalating drug violence along the U.S.-Mexico border. Led by the mysterious and morally ambiguous operative, Alejandro (Benicio del Toro), the task force’s mission is to dismantle a powerful Mexican drug cartel. As Kate is drawn deeper into the covert operation, she quickly realizes that the methods used by the team (ruthless and beyond the law) are far more morally gray than she expected.

Watch it now on Prime Video

‘You Were Never Really Here’ (2017)

You Were Never Really Here – Official Trailer | Amazon Studios - YouTube Watch On

“You Were Never Really Here” is a dark and haunting psychological thriller that explores the emotional impact of trauma. Joaquin Phoenix's raw and powerful performance anchors the movie, delivering a chilling portrayal of a man haunted by his past and desperate to protect the innocent.

The movie follows Joe (Joaquin Phoenix), a deeply troubled and violent veteran with a traumatic past. Joe works as a mercenary, specializing in rescuing young girls from human trafficking. His latest mission leads him to find a missing girl, Nina (Ekaterina Samsonov), the daughter of a powerful politician. However, the mission quickly unravels, sending Joe deeper into a world of corruption, violence, and his own personal demons. As Joe battles with his own PTSD and a brutal history, his search for Nina becomes increasingly chaotic and dangerous.

Watch it now on Prime Video

‘The Report’ (2019)

The Report - Official Teaser Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

“The Report” centers on one man's relentless pursuit of justice and his determination to hold the government accountable. This compelling political thriller shines a light on a dark and troubling chapter in American history. Directed by Scott Z. Burns, the movie tells the true story of the U.S. Senate's investigation into the CIA's use of torture during the War on Terror.

This thriller follows Daniel Jones (Adam Driver), a dedicated Senate staffer tasked with leading the investigation into the CIA’s “Enhanced Interrogation Program” in the wake of the September 11 attacks. As Jones delves deeper into the program, he finds harrowing evidence of widespread abuse, including waterboarding, sleep deprivation, and other forms of torture. Faced with intense political resistance and opposition from those in power, Jones remains steadfast in his mission to uncover the truth.

Watch it now on Prime Video