Prime Video just got one of my favorite romantic comedies — and you can stream it now

My taste in movies swings wildly from one extreme to the other. As a huge horror fan, it’s easy to assume I spend most of my time watching scary flicks (and you wouldn’t be wrong), but I also have a soft spot for romantic comedies. One being “Life as We Know It,” which manages to break your heart and then piece it back together.

With “Life as We Know It” now streaming on Prime Video as of January 1, I already know it’s on my watchlist for the week. Is it a perfect movie? Not even close. It’s got its flaws (though I’ll never understand how it only scored 30% with critics on Rotten Tomatoes). But if you’re in the mood for a sweet, charming romantic comedy with plenty of laughs and great chemistry between the leads, it’s worth giving this one a shot.

So, here’s everything to know about “Life as We Know It” and why it’s worth watching on one of the best streaming services.

What is ‘Life as We Know It’ about?

Life as We Know It Official Trailer #1 - (2010) HD - YouTube Watch On

“Life as We Know It” follows Holly Berenson (Katherine Heigl) and Eric Messer (Josh Duhamel), two people who are polar opposites and dislike each other. Despite their differences, they are brought together after the tragic deaths of their best friends, Peter (Hayes MacArthur) and Alison (Christina Hendricks), who name Holly and Eric as the guardians of their infant daughter, Sophie.

Suddenly thrust into co-parenting, Holly and Eric must navigate their new roles as caregivers while living under the same roof. Over time, Holly and Eric form a bond, and their relationship evolves into something more as they learn to work together for Sophie's sake.

‘Life as We Know It’ deserves to be watched at least once

(Image credit: Warner Bros. / Alamy / Cinematic)

I just want to reiterate that “Life as We Know It” isn’t a perfect movie, nor does it truly stand out in the romance genre. But that doesn’t mean it’s not worth watching. In fact, I’ve seen it more than five times because it’s just so easy to enjoy (hence why it became one of my favorites). Katherine Heigl and Josh Duhamel have such a compelling dynamic that you can’t help but come back for more. It’s one of those movies that never really gets old.

“Life as We Know It” is a pleasant rom-com with a surprising touch of seriousness. Holly and Eric are not only grieving the loss of their best friends but also figuring out how to raise a baby, something neither of them has ever done. The movie starts with a harrowing undertone that eventually lightens as you watch the leads bumble through parenthood, develop feelings for each other, and deal with a lot of food and poop-related chaos.

Yes, it’s a predictable movie that can feel like it’s following a rom-com formula step by step. The story is contrived in places, and the tone struggles to balance its early emotional weight with its later lightheartedness. But the comedic moments and the undeniable chemistry between Heigl and Duhamel elevate it into a solid pick for a cozy evening watch (or even a date night). If you’re willing to go along for the ride, it’s hard not to be at least a little charmed.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. / Alamy / Maximum Film)

As I mentioned before, “Life as We Know It” didn’t receive the best ratings when it was released back in 2010. Even with its flaws, it deserves a higher score than 30% on Rotten Tomatoes. But there are some people who enjoyed it as much as I did (audiences also rated it higher at 61%, which feels fair).

Paul Byrnes from Sydney Morning Herald said: “This is the first produced script from the writers and they find more flexibility in this story than I expected. There is space for depth, drama and real life.”

Meanwhile, Chicago Tribune’s Michael Phillips stated it’s a “change from what audiences have come to expect from the usual Heigl vehicle. She's quicker-witted and warmer than usual here, and she keeps Duhamel on his toes, even when the storyline drags its feet.”

So as long as you can tolerate a few cliché jokes and a plot that occasionally stumbles with pacing, “Life as We Know It” might just be your next watch. Heigl and Duhamel deliver a solid dose of entertainment as enemies who eventually turn into lovers, navigating the chaos of raising an infant together. It’s a fun ride, but don’t go in expecting it to reach the heights of rom-com classics like “When Harry Met Sally” or “10 Things I Hate About You.”

Stream "Life as We Know It" on Prime Video now.