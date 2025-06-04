Prime Video's summer buddy comedy with John Cena and Idris Elba just got an action-packed new trailer — and it looks like a wild ride

Prime Video just gave us a fresh look at its upcoming summer watch, "Heads of State," and action-comedy fans are going to want to add it to their watchlist.

The previous "Heads of State" trailer already made the streaming service's upcoming release look like a chaotic caper, but this new teaser shows off even more overblown, tongue-in-cheek action. Check it out below:

Heads of State - Final Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

The other big difference here is that the so-called "final trailer" is narrated by a figure who looks and sounds an awful lot like "District 9" star Sharlto Copley.

He gives us a rundown of the plot: The titular political top dogs ("The Suicide Squad" co-stars John Cena and Idris Elba) were on board Air Force One while it got shot down, and they need the help of MI6's Noel Bisset (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) to prevent World War III. How's that for stakes?

From there, the new "Heads of State" trailer wraps up with another showcase of more explosions, stunts, and shootouts.

Cena and Elba have already proved they have solid comic chemistry, and I have a feeling their collective charisma could end up making "Heads of State" a fun watch. Hopefully, they'll be able to put their differences aside and pull together on this next adventure.

If you're looking for a silly, high-octane adventure to add to your summer watchlist, "Heads of State" looks like the one to watch.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What else do we know about 'Heads of State' right now?

(Image credit: Courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios)

"Heads of State" has Ilya Naishuller ("Nobody", "Hardcore Henry") and was written by Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, and Harrison Query.

The new trailer already gives us a fairly robust rundown of the plot, but if you'd like a more traditional synopsis, Prime Video's got you covered.

It reads: "In the action-comedy 'Heads of State,' the UK Prime Minister Sam Clarke (Idris Elba) and U.S. President Will Derringer (John Cena) have a not-so-friendly and very public rivalry that jeopardizes their countries’ 'special relationship.' But when they become the targets of a powerful and ruthless foreign adversary—who proves more than a match for the two leaders’ security forces—they are begrudgingly forced to rely on the only two people they can trust: each other.

"Ultimately allied with the brilliant MI6 agent Noel Bisset (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), they must go on the run and find a way to work together long enough to thwart a global conspiracy that threatens the entire free world."

In addition to the stars listed above, the movie also features Paddy Considine ("House of the Dragon"), Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid and Sarah Niles.

Looking forward to watching "Heads of State" on Prime Video? You don't have to wait too much longer; the new buddy comedy is due to premiere on Wednesday, July 2.

Need something new to watch in the meantime? Check out our guide to the best movies on Prime Video for tons more streaming recommendations that should