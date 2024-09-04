Prime Video top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now

Even though summer is winding down, TV is more exciting than ever, with a surge of new shows hitting the top streaming platforms. When I'm unsure of what to watch next, I head straight to Prime Video's top 10 list. Although not every show on the list is a hit, it’s a useful way to quickly cut through the clutter and see what’s currently earning the most praise and attention.

To make your viewing choice easier, we’ve sifted through the current Prime Video top 10 and chosen three standout shows that truly deserve the buzz. Whether you’re into sci-fi horror with a bit of mystery, post-apocalyptic tales, or are a big fan of the "Lord of the Rings" universe, these selections are sure to keep you hooked.

This is based on the Prime Video top 10 shows as of Wednesday, September 4.

BEST SHOWS IN THE PRIME VIDEO TOP 10

'From'

"From" is definitely one of my favorite shows ever, and now that season 3 is coming out this month, it makes sense that people are watching the previous seasons for a refresher.

This sci-fi horror series is set in a mysterious small town where anyone who enters becomes trapped, unable to leave despite their best efforts. The story follows a group of people who find themselves stuck in this eerie place, forming a close-knit community as they struggle to survive and uncover the town's secrets.

At night, the town becomes even more dangerous due to the presence of terrifying, human-like creatures that emerge and prey on the residents. The survivors must rely on locked doors, windows, and mysterious talismans to protect themselves from these deadly beings.

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" is currently No.1 on Prime Video since season 2 just came out. If you're on the hunt for a good binge-watch this weekend, then this show is definitely for you.

Season 1 is set in the Second Age of J.R.R. Tolkien's Middle-earth, a time long before the events of "The Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit." The series delves into the creation of the Rings of Power and the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron (Charlie Vickers). It intertwines various storylines and characters, exploring the complexities of Middle-earth during this era.

The central plot revolves around the forging of the powerful Rings of Power by the Elven smiths, guided by the deceptive influence of Sauron. As the rings are crafted, they grant immense power but also sow discord and corruption. The series portrays the struggles of various characters, including Elves, Dwarves, Men, and Harfoots (precursors to Hobbits), as they confront growing threats.

'Fallout'

When "Fallout" was first released on Prime Video, I had low expectations considering many video game adaptations have failed in the past. However, its success shocked me, and it’s become one of my favorite shows ever (plus, it's still going strong in the Prime Video top 10).

The narrative centers on three distinct characters, each coming from different corners of the post-apocalyptic wasteland. Lucy (Ella Purnell) is a vibrant and sheltered vault dweller who steps out into the outside world for the first time. Maximus (Aaron Moten) is an ambitious newcomer to the Brotherhood of Steel, a powerful faction obsessed with preserving advanced technology. Cooper Howard (Walton Goggins) is a former Hollywood actor who survived the nuclear devastation and has transformed into a mutated, gunslinging outlaw known as a Ghoul.

As their paths converge, they discover the true intentions behind the vaults, which were initially designed as humanity’s refuge during the nuclear catastrophe.

PRIME VIDEO TOP 10 SHOWS RIGHT NOW

"The Lords of the Rings: The Rings of Power" (2022) "The Boys" (2019) "From" (2022) "The Serpent Queen" (2022) "Judy Justice" (2021) "Fallout" (2024) "No Gain No Love" (2024) "Reacher" (2022) "The 1% Club" (2024) "The Chosen" (2019)