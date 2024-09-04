The best war movie of the past decade is now streaming for free — and viewers rate it 91% on Rotten Tomatoes

In the world of entertainment, especially war movies that mix thrilling action with incredible human experiences, "Hacksaw Ridge" is a standout story that will always connect with viewers on a truly deep level. Now, this gripping movie is available to stream for zero dollars on one of the best free streaming services , offering a rare opportunity for both old and new viewers to experience its powerful narrative.

Directed by Mel Gibson, "Hacksaw Ridge" has garnered widespread acclaim for its true story surrounding Desmond Doss, a conscientious objector who displayed extraordinary bravery during one of World War II’s bloodiest battles. Trust me when I say this the story goes behind any other typical war movie.

Now that I can watch it for free, I’m eager to experience it once again. If you haven’t seen "Hacksaw Ridge" — or if it’s been a while and you need a refresher — this is your chance to dive into the true story of a remarkable hero.

What is 'Hacksaw Ridge' about?

Hacksaw Ridge Official Trailer #1 (2016) Andrew Garfield, Teresa Palmer War Drama Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

Hacksaw Ridge is based on the true story of Desmond Doss, a World War II medic who served in the Battle of Okinawa. The movie tells the remarkable tale of Doss (Andrew Garfield), a devout Seventh-day Adventist who, due to his religious beliefs, refuses to carry or use a weapon.

Despite facing significant opposition and ridicule from his fellow soldiers and commanding officers, Doss is determined to serve as a combat medic. He wants to save lives rather than take them, adhering to his principles even in the face of intense pressure.

The movie's climax occurs during the fierce battle on Hacksaw Ridge, a treacherous and heavily fortified cliff. Doss displays extraordinary bravery and selflessness by rescuing 75 wounded soldiers, lowering them one by one to safety while under relentless enemy fire, all without carrying a weapon.

A fantastically moving and bruising war movie

"Hacksaw Ridge" is intense in the way it portrays both the horrors of war and the incredible resilience of the human spirit. The performances, particularly by Garfield, are what made this movie so visceral and raw for me.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In one scene, the American forces are forced to retreat, leaving behind many wounded men on the battlefield. Desmond, however, refuses to abandon them. He stays on the ridge, risking his life to search for and rescue the injured. Exhausted but determined, Desmond keeps going back for more men, repeatedly saying one very powerful line, "Lord, help me get one more."

And then there’s Dorothy Schutte (Teresa Palmer), a nurse whom Desmond falls in love with. Palmer does a subtle yet impactful job of bringing warmth and emotional depth to the plot. Although her screen time is limited compared to other characters, Palmer makes every moment count as she plays a strong, compassionate and loving woman.

Viewers also seem to agree about this movie's impact since they gave it an impressive score of 91% on Rotten Tomatoes (the critics score is still solid at 84%). Most people said "Andrew Garfield is phenomenal" and that this movie is "easily one of his best." Others simply said this biographical war drama is "a cinematic masterpiece that showcases the threads of history and individual beliefs."

Stream 'Hacksaw Ridge' on Tubi right now

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Don’t miss the chance to experience "Hacksaw Ridge" while it’s available for free. This is a powerful movie with gripping war scenes and a deeply inspiring true story. You can stream it on Tubi right now, a free streaming service that offers a wide range of movies and TV shows. It operates on an ad-supported model, meaning you can watch content without a subscription.

Need more content? See what else is new on Tubi in September 2024. Netflix also got one of the best drama thriller movies ever made, and it's definitely worth watching.

Stream "Hacksaw Ridge" on Tubi now.