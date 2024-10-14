Prime Video top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching now

Prime Video's top 10 shows always have something for everyone, but let’s face it — not every title is a winner. Sure, some crowd-pleasers like “The Boys” and “Fallout” have earned their keep, but they’ve been around long enough to make you wonder if there’s anything new worth diving into.

With the streaming service constantly refreshing its lineup, it can be overwhelming to pick what’s actually worth your time. That’s why we’ve done the digging for you and selected three must-watch shows from the current top 10 — each offering something fresh, exciting and absolutely binge-worthy. Here’s what you should be streaming right now.

This is based on the Prime Video top 10 shows as of Monday, October 14.

BEST SHOWS IN THE PRIME VIDEO TOP 10

‘Tulsa King’

Tulsa King | Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

“Tulsa King” is a crime drama featuring Sylvester Stallone in his first-ever TV leading role. With season 2 currently airing — and driving its recent surge in popularity — the show has earned an impressive 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The story follows Dwight "The General" Manfredi (Stallone), a New York Mafia capo who, after serving a 25-year prison sentence, is unexpectedly exiled by his mob family to Tulsa, Oklahoma. Sent to set up new criminal operations there, Dwight finds himself out of place in the modern world and in an unfamiliar city.

As he builds a new criminal empire from scratch, Dwight uses his old-school mob tactics while trying to adapt to a very different way of life in Tulsa. Along the way, he forms alliances with locals, recruits a ragtag crew and enters conflicts with other criminal organizations and law enforcement.

Watch season 1 on Prime Video and season 2 with a Paramount Plus subscription .

‘Reacher’

Reacher - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Prime Video recently renewed “Reacher” for season 4 and revealed that season 3 is set to drop in 2025. There’s also an untitled Frances Neagley spinoff on the way that will expand the universe even more. So, now’s the perfect time to binge the first two seasons — whether you’re catching up or watching for the first time — as it remains one of the best action-thrillers on the streaming service.

“Reacher” is based on Lee Child’s best-selling Jack Reacher novels. The show centers on Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson), a former elite military police investigator turned drifter, who roams the country with nothing but the clothes on his back and a sharp mind for solving complex cases.

Despite his imposing physical presence and intimidating demeanor, Reacher is a man of few words, preferring to let his fists and instincts do the talking when he’s up against dangerous adversaries. Each season introduces a new mystery, where Reacher gets involved in deadly conspiracies, corruption, and crime, all while fighting for justice in his own way.

Watch it now on Prime Video

‘The Legend of Vox Machina’

The Legend of Vox Machina - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

“The Legend of Vox Machina” is an animated fantasy series that’s currently airing its third season, with an impressive 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes . This is quite an achievement for an ongoing show, especially an animated one, and is a testament to its high quality.

Based on the popular Critical Role web series, the show follows a ragtag group of adventurers known as Vox Machina as they go on epic quests to battle dark forces, powerful villains and ancient magic.

Set in the mystical world of Exandria, the show includes high-stakes action, humor, and emotional depth as the team — consisting of quirky heroes like a bard, a druid, and a barbarian — learns to work together while confronting their own personal demons. This is a must-watch for fans of Dungeons & Dragons-style adventures.

Watch it now on Prime Video

PRIME VIDEO TOP 10 SHOWS RIGHT NOW

1. "Citadel: Diana" (2024)

2. "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" (2022)

3. "The Legend of Vox Machina" (2022)

4. "Tulsa King" (2022)

5. "Lioness" (2023)

6. "Killer Cakes" (2024)

7. "Reacher" (2022)

8. "The Boys" (2019)

9. "Fallout" (2024)

10. "Eli Manning Presents: The Undercovers" (2024)