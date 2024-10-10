Amazon is bringing Apple TV Plus to Prime Video this month — here's what we know

Amazon has announced that it will be integrating Apple TV Plus into its Prime Video platform for U.S. customers later this month. This means Prime members will have the ability to subscribe to Apple TV Plus directly through the Prime Video app as an add-on for $9.99 per month, making it even easier to access a wide range of Apple’s critically acclaimed content.

From award-winning series like “Slow Horses” and “Severance” to hit movies like “Coda” and “Greyhound”, Prime users will soon have access to Apple originals without needing to juggle multiple apps or subscriptions.

Mike Hopkins, Senior Vice President and Head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, said in the press release: “As we continue to expand our offering and make it easy for customers to personalize their streaming experience directly in one app, we are proud to welcome Apple TV Plus and its popular and critically-acclaimed shows, films and events to Prime Video.”

Eddy Cue, Apple's SVP of Services, also said: “We want to make Apple TV Plus and its award-winning library of series and films from the world’s greatest storytellers available to as many viewers as possible.”

By adding Apple TV Plus into the fold, Amazon continues its push to become a one-stop shop for all things streaming. The integration is expected to happen later this month, although an exact date has yet to be confirmed. Pricing will remain consistent with Apple’s standalone service, but the convenience of subscribing and watching directly within Prime Video offers an appealing prospect for those seeking a streamlined entertainment experience.

Why this new add-on subscription is a good thing

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The integration of Apple TV Plus into Prime Video isn’t just about adding more content — it’s about simplifying the streaming experience for customers. As someone who doesn’t enjoy switching between apps and remembering multiple logins, this is the perfect way forward for streaming. Everything is streamlined under one roof, with a single billing relationship, all accessed through the familiar Prime Video app.

Beyond convenience, the addition of Apple TV Plus brings more premium content to Prime Video. Apple’s streaming platform has quickly earned a reputation for high-quality productions, racking up an impressive 516 award wins and 2,308 nominations to date.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With critically acclaimed series like “Ted Lasso”, which has taken home multiple Emmys, and movies like “Coda”, the first streaming service movie to win the Oscar for Best Picture, Apple TV Plus brings prestige and entertainment to the Prime Video ecosystem. You'll also be able to stream Major League Soccer and Major League Baseball sporting events.

For Prime members who haven’t yet explored Apple TV Plus, this integration offers a perfect opportunity to dive into the world of Apple originals while keeping everything neatly organized within the Prime Video platform.

When the integration launches later this month, Prime members can easily subscribe to Apple TV Plus without needing to download any additional apps beyond Prime Video, and no cable service is necessary. Plus, the subscription is entirely flexible, allowing users to cancel whenever they choose.

If you're new to Apple TV Plus and want to know more about it before purchasing the add-on subscription, why not sign up for a free trial? You can cancel the free trial before Apple TV Plus comes to Prime Video (personally, I think the add-on subscription will be worth it).