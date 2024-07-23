Prime Video to bring viral TikTok fantasy phenomenon to our screens — and it could be huge

Prime Video is fast becoming the streaming home for fantasy fans. The platform already boasts genre big hitters like their Tolkien prequel saga (which is returning soon for "The Rings of Power" season 2) and an adaptation of Robert Jordan's "The Wheel of Time", along with series like "Carnival Row" and "The Legend of Vox Machina". And soon, that fantasy library's getting another fantasy romance adaptation that's sure to be a big hit: "Fourth Wing".

Yes, if you didn't know, Amazon is working on a series adaptation of Rebecca Yarros' best-selling "romantasy" book series, with Michael B. Jordan's production house, Outlier Society.

"The Empyrean" series began with the release of "Fourth Wing" back in May 2023. The series takes readers inside Basgiath War College, a training institution where students leave in only one of two ways: graduation, or death. The story revolves around Violet Sorrengail, who is ordered by her mother (also the nation's commanding general) to train to become an elite dragon rider of Navarre.

Thanks to a recent update from Variety, we know that the "Fourth Wing" TV show has just found its showrunner: "Anne With An E" and "Flesh and Bone" creator and Emmy-winning "Breaking Bad" writer, Moira Walley-Beckett.

Walley-Beckett shared the news on Instagram, where the writer made it clear just how hyped she is to bring it to life. "I am SO EXCITED to be adaptating brilliant @rebeccayarros FOURTH WING into series", she wrote. "Thank you to Amazon MGM Studios and Michael B. Jordan's Outlier Society for trusting me to bring this incredible book series to life!"

Our TV adaption of ‘Fourth Wing’ has finally found its showrunner—Emmy, PGA, Golden Globe and Peabody Award winner Moira Walley-Beckett. We can’t wait to bring this series to life. See you all at Basgiath! pic.twitter.com/sQQ66IKXydJuly 22, 2024

Who else is working on the 'Fourth Wing' TV show?

Michael B. Jordan's on board as executive producer. (Image credit: Jun Sato/WireImage via Getty Images)

The series is being developed by Michael B. Jordan's production company, Outlier Society, whose most notable project to date is "Creed III".

The team inked a first-look deal and exclusive TV deal with Amazon MGM Studios in 2019. And thanks to a recent press release, we know that the two production houses are hard at work on tons of projects.

Along with the "Fourth Wing" adaptation, Outlier and Amazon are collaborating on a few projects:

A "The Thomas Crown Affair" TV series

A new thriller called "The Dwelling"

Sci-fi action adventure flick "T-Minus" (in partnership with the Philip K. Dick estate)

"Iron Curtain" with Christopher McQuarrie

"The Greatest," a scripted series based on the life of Muhammad Ali

And an adaptation of Akwaeke Emzi's 2023 novel, "You Made a Fool of Death With Your Beauty"

Outside of this partnership, Jordan's also working on a movie adaptation of Tom Clancy's Rainbow 6 with Paramount Pictures (directed by "John Wick" helmer, Chad Stahelski) and the "I Am Legend" sequel with Warner Bros. Discovery.

While we don't have a confirmed cast list, we also know that Outlier Society president, Elizabeth Raposo, Michael B. Jordan, and Walley-Becket are on board as executive producers, as are Rebecca Yarros and Liz Pelletier (who heads up "Fourth Wing" publisher, Entangled Publishing). Outlier's executive vice president of TV, Stefano Agosto, also serves as co-executive producer.

When is the 'Fourth Wing' TV show coming out?

Unfortunately, we don't have a release date at the time of writing, and seeing as we just learned that the series had found its showrunner, it'll likely be a while before "Fourth Wing" — if that is indeed the title — hits our screens.

