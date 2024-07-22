Don’t miss this classic crime thriller on Prime Video before it leaves — it’s 95% on Rotten Tomatoes

As a huge fan of crime thrillers, I’ve seen my fair share of movies that keep me thoroughly engaged. But there’s one classic that stands out above the rest, and that’s "The Silence of the Lambs." This movie, with its incredibly unique plot and chilling antagonists, continues to be a masterpiece in its genre. The brilliant performances by Jodie Foster and Anthony Hopkins really make this movie, but so does the expertly crafted tension and raw psychological depth.

Every time I watch it, I’m struck by how fresh and intense it feels, even after multiple viewings. The characters are unforgettable, and the story's twists and turns are masterfully executed. If you haven’t experienced it yet, or if you’re due for a rewatch, now’s the perfect time.

"The Silence of the Lambs" is currently available on Prime Video. However, keep in mind that it won’t be on the streamer for much longer. So, here’s why you should catch this classic before it leaves one of the best streaming services.

What is 'The Silence of the Lambs' about?

THE SILENCE OF THE LAMBS (1991) | Official Trailer | MGM - YouTube Watch On

"The Silence of the Lambs" is a psychological crime thriller that focuses on Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster), an ambitious FBI trainee who is assigned to interview Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins), a brilliant psychiatrist and cannibalistic serial killer. She hopes to gain insights into another serial killer, Buffalo Bill (Ted Lavine), who is on the loose and murdering young women.

Clarice seeks Lecter's help in understanding the mind of Buffalo Bill, hoping that Lecter’s insights will provide clues to his identity and whereabouts. The dynamic between the two leads is a central element of the movie, characterized by a tense and manipulative relationship.

Of course, there's a catch — Lecter agrees to assist Clarice if she shares personal details about her life. This agreement leads to a series of psychological exchanges that explore her fears and past.

'The Silence of the Lambs' has incredible tension

(Image credit: Orion Pictures)

I remember the first time I watched "The Silence of the Lambs" — it was unlike anything I had ever seen. What made it so thrilling was how it masterfully blended psychological horror with a deeply engaging narrative. The characters felt incredibly real, and the performances by Jodie Foster and Anthony Hopkins were nothing short of extraordinary.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Jodie Foster’s portrayal of Clarice Starling really intrigued me because she wasn’t just another protagonist. She was complex, driven by her past traumas and her quest for justice. Watching her navigate the male-dominated world of the F...B...I, while facing her fears head-on, made her journey both inspiring and relatable.

Then there was Anthony Hopkins as Dr. Hannibal Lecter. His chilling performance gave me (and will always give me) goosebumps. Lecter’s calm, almost charming demeanor juxtaposed with his gruesome actions created an unsettling tension that made me want to hide. The conversations between Clarice and Lecter were like a high-stakes chess game, each word carefully chosen, each look charged with meaning.

The movie’s direction and cinematography also played a huge role in its impact. For instance, when Clarice interviews Hannibal Lecter, the camera frequently uses extreme close-ups of their faces. This makes the conversations feel incredibly personal and intense. As a viewer, I felt like I was intruding on a private, high-stakes exchange, which made the movie even more tense and chilling.

What really stuck with me though was how "The Silence of the Lambs" didn’t rely on gore for its horror. Instead, it delved into the psychological aspects of working with a serial killer, making me think and feel in ways I hadn’t expected. It’s a thriller that respects its audience, inviting us to piece together the mystery alongside Clarice, while also exploring deeper themes of power, identity and the dark side of humanity.

What critics think about 'The Silence of the Lambs'

"The Silence of the Lambs" remains one of the best crime thrillers ever made, and the high score of 95% on Rotten Tomatoes proves that. With over 150 reviews from critics and 250,000+ ratings from audiences, it's safe to say that this movie earned plenty of praise.

Boston Globe’s Jay Carr said: "Jonathan Demme's Silence of the Lambs has everything you want in a popular thriller. It's stylish, intelligent, audacious rather than shocking, and stolen by a suave monster you'll never forget." Meanwhile, Jim Emerson from Orange County Register stated that: "The Silence of the Lambs is something exceedingly rare and invaluable in movies these days: an accomplished, intelligent — and genuinely scary — thriller."

One review that I especially agree with is: “Throughout the movie, Demme gets across more terror than a dozen Friday the 13ths by showing not the horrifying thing itself but the faces of people looking at horror,” said Kathy Huffhines from Detroit Free Press .

However, despite the unsettling nature of the movie, I have to give credit to its primary themes of humanity. Sydney Morning Herald’s Lynden Barber said: “Ultimately, though, what makes Lambs so uncommonly effective is not what it shows but what it suggests about humanity. You have been warned.”

Stream 'The Silence of the Lambs' on Prime Video now

(Image credit: Orion Pictures)

In the end, "The Silence of the Lambs" is an experience I’ll happily accept again and again if it means immersing myself in a unique narrative that never gets old. It’s one of those rare movies that stays with you long after the credits roll, and every time I revisit it, I find new layers to appreciate.

So, don't miss your chance to watch "The Silence of the Lambs" on Prime Video before it leaves the platform on July 31. With not long left, now is the perfect time to experience this iconic, psychological thriller that still continues to wow audiences.

Not up for it? Check out the best movies on Amazon Prime or watch this highly-rated Netflix sports doc before the Olympics .