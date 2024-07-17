Prime Video top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching now

When I'm looking for something new to watch, I often turn to the Prime Video top 10. It's a great resource because it gives me a snapshot of what's currently popular and trending on one of the best streaming services. I trust that if so many people are watching and enjoying these shows, there's a good chance I'll find something I like too.

Plus, it saves me time; instead of endlessly scrolling through options, I can start with a curated list of what's hot right now. It feels like getting a recommendation from a friend who knows what’s worth watching.

So, if you’re stuck in a scrolling loop, we can help you find the perfect binge-watch by suggesting three of the best shows. Of course, "The Boys" and "Fallout" will probably remain in the top 10 for a long time (and they are truly amazing), but I've decided to offer other options that deserve to be seen as well.

This is based on the Prime Video top 10 shows as of Wednesday, July 17.

BEST SHOWS IN THE PRIME VIDEO TOP 10

'Gen V'

Gen V â€“ Official Redband Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

"Gen V" is a spinoff from the popular series "The Boys," set in the same universe. It centers on a group of young adult superheroes who are attending Godolkin University School of Crimefighting, a prestigious institution run by Vought International.

These students are put through rigorous training and competitions to determine who will rise to fame and potentially join the ranks of the elite superhero team, The Seven. It’s just as brutal as the main show, but it delves deeper into the corruption of the young adults who desperately want to join the group of “legendary superheroes.” Don’t worry — it also has the same dark humor and satirical edge that "The Boys" is known for.

Watch on Prime Video

'Reacher'

Reacher - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

With season 3 of “Reacher” potentially hitting the small screen at the end of this year, it’s worth watching the first two seasons as a refresher (or for the first time). "Reacher" follows Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson), a former military police investigator who becomes a drifter, living a nomadic life and traveling across the United States.

The first season, adapted from the novel "Killing Floor," sees Reacher arriving in the small town of Margrave, Georgia, where he is falsely accused of murder. As he works to clear his name, he uncovers a deadly conspiracy involving corrupt officials and hidden crimes. The second season is based on the eleventh book, "Bad Luck and Trouble." Jack Reacher learns that members of his old military unit are being systematically killed, and so he sets out to uncover the truth and seek justice for his fallen comrades.

Watch on Prime Video

'Hudson & Rex'

"Hudson & Rex" is a Canadian police drama that revolves around Detective Charlie Hudson (John Reardon) and his loyal German Shepherd partner, Rex. Set in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, the show follows the duo as they work together to solve a variety of criminal cases. Rex, a highly trained K9 dog, uses his exceptional senses and skills to assist Hudson in tracking down suspects, uncovering clues and ensuring justice is served. Their strong bond and teamwork are at the heart of the series, showing the unique dynamic between a detective and his canine companion in law enforcement.

Keep in mind that “Hudson & Rex” season 1 leaves Prime Video in 13 days. If you enjoy it and want to watch the rest, it will be available on Citytv .

Watch season 1 on Prime Video

PRIME VIDEO TOP 10 SHOWS RIGHT NOW

1. "The Boys" (2019)

2. "Sausage Party: Foodtopia" (2024)

3. "My Lady Jane" (2024)

4. "The Chosen" (2017)

5. "Fallout" (2024)

6. "The 1% Club" (2022)

7. "Reacher" (2022)

8. "Gen V" (2023)

9. "Hudson & Rex" (2019)

10. "The Summer I Turned Pretty" (2022)