The Legend of Vox Machina season 2 release date and time — how to watch online

There's a new dragon in town when you watch The Legend of Vox Machina season 2 online. Yes, Prime Video's big animated D&D series is back, with its octet of Critical Rolers intact.

And since dragons are so in vogue on TV right now, we're not exactly surprised that the gang has to deal with its own set of winged beasts. Except, well, the Chroma Conclave are a quarter of dragons that will serve as a serious challenge. Not only do they blast anyone and everything with acid and ice, but they've got really good armor. How good? Impenetrable-level armor.

Now that Vox Machina's in its second season, expect the series to be more focused on telling stories and developing its heroes. Such is the reward for finishing a first season that's establishing the fantastical world.

We also have some good news up front: The Legend of Vox Machina is already renewed for its third season. Whether or not all eight characters will survive the Chroma Conclave, though, is uncertain.

So, here's everything you need to know about how to watch The Legend of Vox Machina season 2 (And check out the trailer, too):

How to watch The Legend of Vox Machina season 2 online in the US, UK, Canada and Australia

Legend of Vox Machina season 2 premieres on Friday (Jan. 20) at 12 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. BST / 3 p.m. AEDT (technically Thursday at 9 p.m. PT) on Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab) .

The full schedule is available below.

Legend of Vox Machina season 2 is an Amazon Prime Video original.

How to watch The Legend of Vox Machina season 2 anywhere on Earth

While Amazon Prime Video is available in many countries around the world, it's not everywhere. If you are in a region without access to Prime Video, you don't have to miss Legend of Vox Machina season 2. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Amazon Prime Video or other streaimng services and tune in.

The Legend of Vox Machina season 2 episode schedule

Legend of Vox Machina season 2 will be dropped three-episodes at a time, for four weeks.

Legend of Vox Machina season 2 episode 1 — Jan. 20

Legend of Vox Machina season 2 episode 2 — Jan. 20

Legend of Vox Machina season 2 episode 3 — Jan. 20

Legend of Vox Machina season 2 episode 4 — Jan. 27

Legend of Vox Machina season 2 episode 5 — Jan. 27

Legend of Vox Machina season 2 episode 6 — Jan. 27

Legend of Vox Machina season 2 episode 7 — Feb. 3

Legend of Vox Machina season 2 episode 8 — Feb. 3

Legend of Vox Machina season 2 episode 9 — Feb. 3

Legend of Vox Machina season 2 episode 11 — Feb. 10

Legend of Vox Machina season 2 episode 11 — Feb. 10

Legend of Vox Machina season 2 episode 12 — Feb. 10

The Legend of Vox Machina season 2 cast

As it was in season 1, the main voice actor cast is made up of the folks who voice the 8 main characters of the series. All of whom are executive producers.