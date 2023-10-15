The Wheel of Time season 3: Everything we know so far

The Wheel of Time turns and keeps turning, which means it will eventually come around to The Wheel of Time season 3. Amazon ordered a third installment of the Prime Video fantasy epic series based on Robert Jordan's books back in summer 2022, so fans can expect more magic and mayhem in the battle between good and evil.

The Wheel of Time will continue to follow Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), an Aes Sedai sorceress, and the young villagers she found — one of whom, Rand (Josha Stradowski), is the prophesied Dragon Reborn.

Rand and his friends have begun journeys that will take them far from their bucolic home. And even greater challenges and dangers await, as the Dark One and his band of Forsaken are only growing stronger. Rand will have to hone his still-nascent powers to save the world — or else he will end up breaking it.

Here's everything we know about The Wheel of Time season 3.

The Wheel of Time season 3 is definitely in the works. During Comic-Con 2022, Amazon revealed it had renewed the series for a third season.

All scripts for the The Wheel of Time season 3 had been finished before the Writers Guild of America strike (which is now resolved). Filming began in April 2023 and in June, stars Josha Stradowski and Daniel Henney told TechRadar that "a good chunk of it is done." However, production was put on pause due to the WGA and later the Screen Actors Guild strikes.

Once SAG and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) come to an agreement, the cast can resume filming. Unfortunately, talks have stalled, so it may take some time.

In the normal course of things, The Wheel of Time season 3 might've followed the pattern set by the first two seasons — a premiere date in the fall, one year apart. But with the delays, fans might not get new episodes until spring 2025.

The Wheel of Time season 3 cast

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

The main cast of The Wheel of Time will be back for season 3, including:

Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred, an Aes Sedai of the Blue Ajah.

Daniel Henney as al'Lan Mandragoran, Moiraine's Warder and companion

Josha Stradowski is Rand al'Thor, the Dragon Reborn

Madeleine Madden as Egwene al'Vere, an Aes Sedai novice

Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al'Meara, an Accepted of the Aes Sedai

Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, a blacksmith with ties to wolves

Dónal Finn as Mat Cauthon, a gambler

Ceara Coveney as Elayne Trakand, the Daughter-Heir of Andor and Aes Sedai novice

Hammed Animashaun as Loial, an Ogier and friend to the villagers

Kae Alexander as Min Farshaw, a tavern keeper who can see the Pattern

Ayoola Smart as Aviendha, an Aiel Maiden of the SpearMeera Syal as Verin Mathwin

Kate Fleetwood as Liandrin Guirale, an Aes Sedai of the Red Ajah

Sophie Okonedo as Siuan Sanche, the Amyrlin Seat and head of the Aes Sedai

It's also likely we'll see the return of supporting figures, such as:

Natasha O'Keeffe as Lanfear aka Selene, a Forsaken

Laia Costa as Moghedien, a Forsaken

Johann Myers as Padan Fain, a merchant and Darkfriend

Meera Syal as Verin Mathwin, an Aes Sedai of the Brown Ajah

Priyanka Bose as Alanna Mosvani, an Aes Sedai of the Green Ajah

Álvaro Morte as Logain Ablar, a male channeler who has been gentled

Jay Duffy as Dain Bornhald, a Whitecloak officer

Maja Simonsen as Chiad, a Maiden of the Spear

Ragga Ragnars as Bain, a Maiden of the Spear

Jennifer Cheon Garcia as Leane Sharif, the Aes Sedai Keeper of the Chronicles

Emmanuel Imani as Ihvon, one of Alanna's warders

Taylor Napier as Maksim, one of Alanna's warders

The Wheel of Time season 3 plot and season 2 ending explained

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

The season 2 finale of The Wheel of Time brings all of the main players back together in the city of Falme, the prophesied location for the Dragon Reborn to declare his return. Egwene is there, having been captured by the Seanchan, while Nynaeve and Elayne try to find a way to free her. Rand shows up to rescue Egwene, but also fight Ishamael.

Meanwhile, Perrin arrives with his Aiel companions, but they run into the Whitecloaks (who have a vendetta against him). He and Loial attempt to get the Horn of Valere to Rand, but it's Mat who ends up blowing it and calling forth the ghostly Heroes of the Horn.

A massive battle takes place involving the Seanchan, Whitecloaks and the Heroes, all while Rand faces off against Ishamael. He's on the verge of losing, but his fellow Emond Fielders help him and he's able to kill the Forsaken. Moirane destroys the Seanchant fleet, then produces a dragon made of fire to proclaim Rand as the Dragon Reborn.

The Wheel of Time season 3 will pick up after these events, expanding the story to even more new locations and involving even more new characters. One new, important figure is Moghedien, a Forsaken introduced at the very end of the season 2 finale. As she revealed to Lanfear, Ishamael had freed all of the remaining Forsaken.

"S3 is even more sophisticated and rich and deep than S2," showrunner Rafe Judkins teased on X (formerly Twitter).

Judkins previously confirmed that The Wheel of Time season 3 will incorporate elements of Jordan's fourth book, The Shadow Rising.

“I’m so thrilled that we’ll be making a third season of The Wheel of Time,” he said when Amazon's renewal was announced. “The Shadow Rising has always been my favorite book in the series, so being able to bring it to television and introduce new audiences to the stories that made me fall in love with these books in the first place is such an honor, and something I’ve been working toward since I first pitched the show years and years ago."

Now, for those who haven't read the books, stop reading now as we go into some spoilers for The Shadow Rising.

One of the major storylines in The Shadow Rising is Rand's journey to the Aiel homeland, known as the Waste. In the season 2 finale, the fiery proclamation of Rand as the Dragon Reborn was noted with significance by Aiel warrior Aviendha and her companions. It seems the Aiel had their own prophecy of a savior, called the Car'a'carn.

The Emond Fielders will split up again if the show follows the book closely. Rand, Moiraine, Egewene and Mat will head off to the Aiel waste, while Perrin returns to the village and Nynaeve and Elayne hunt the Black Ajah.

And let's not forget the introduction of Moghedien, who is set up to be a fascinating if dangerous villain in The Wheel of Time season 3. In the book, Moghedien becomes a particular enemy of Nynaeve and Elayne as they search for Liandrin and other Black Ajah members.