This epic Apple TV Plus historical drama series with Jason Momoa just got an action-packed trailer — it’s streaming this summer

One of Apple TV Plus’ first original shows was “See”, a post-apocalyptic sci-fi drama starring Jason Momoa; it ran for three seasons and concluded in 2022.

This summer, the DC star is back on the streaming service with another Apple show — and thanks to a new teaser trailer, we’ve had our first proper look at what’s in store. This new release is “Chief of War,” an epic historical drama about the islands of Hawai’i.

Billed as a ‘passion project’ for co-creators Momoa and Thomas Pa’a Sibbett (who share native Hawaiian heritage), “Chief of War” takes us back to the late 18th century to tell the story of the unification and colonisation of Hawai’i from the indigenous point of view. Check out the teaser below:

Chief of War — Official Teaser | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Opening with a speedy montage of what’s to come, we see Momoa as the warrior, Ka’iana, looking out to the ocean, as a voiceover says he’ll see “the Prophecy” fulfilled.

Things might look peaceful at first, but that peace turns to mention of war, and the trailer pivots in kind. What began as a mix of natural beauty and scenes of island life switches to shots of cannonfire, colonial visitors, and concludes with shots right at the heart of a chaotic battlefield.

“Epic” is the word Apple used to describe the series when they shared a first image from the series back in March, and, based on what we’ve just seen, it sure seems like an apt description: “Chief of War” is certainly on my summer watchlist, after this.

Excited? You’ll be pleased to know “Chief of War” already has a release date. “Chief of War” is getting a two-episode premiere on Friday, August 1, 2025, and new episodes will continue to release every Friday through September 19, exclusively on Apple TV Plus.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What else do we know about 'Chief of War' on Apple TV Plus?

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Apple has already shared a brief series synopsis for “Chief of War.” It reads: “Set amidst the beautiful backdrop of the islands of Hawai’i, the nine-episode series is based on true events and follows warrior Ka’iana, portrayed by Momoa, as he tries to unify the islands before Western colonization in the late 18th century.”

“Chief of War” has been performed by a predominantly Polynesian cast. The series' ensemble cast also includes Luciane Buchanan, Temuera Morrison, Te Ao o Hinepehinga, Cliff Curtis, newcomer Kaina Makua, Moses Goods, Siua Ikale’o, Brandon Finn, James Udom, Mainei Kinimaka and Te Kohe Tuhaka.

If you need something to stream while you wait for “Chief of War” to air, check out our guide to the best Apple TV Plus shows for tons more streaming recommendations to fill your watchlist.