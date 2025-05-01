Prime Video just dropped a trailer for new action-comedy movie with Orlando Bloom and Bryce Dallas Howard — and I can't wait to stream it

Prime Video has just given us a look at Tom Kingsley's upcoming comedy "Deep Cover" — and it's just gone straight on my watchlist.

The pitch? Send a group of improv comics deep undercover. And, judging by these two minutes of footage, "Deep Cover" looks like a ridiculous journey into London's comedic underworld. Check it out below:

Deep Cover - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

The trailer introduces us to our oddball main players (and the famous faces set to appear) but also gives us a taste of some of the silly, sweary antics that are in store once gruff copper Sean Bean has recruited them for this unorthodox mission.

Kat (Bryce Dallas Howard) and her recruits (Orlando Bloom and Nick Mohammed) don't exactly seem like criminal potential, judging by their performance in a corner shop, but you can't deny that they're not throwing themselves into their new life. Where did Marlon (Bloom) get that grenade?!

It looks action-packed, light on its feet, and very entertaining; I can't wait to see how the rest of "Deep Cover" plays out.

If you also like what you see, you'll be pleased to know that we're not far away from the movie's release: "Deep Cover" is streaming exclusively on Prime Video from Thursday, June 12, 2025.

What else do we know about 'Deep Cover' on Prime Video?

(Image credit: Peter Mountain/Copertura Productions/Amazon)

Prime Video has already shared a synopsis for "Deep Cover", so we know what to expect from this bizarre comedy caper"

"'Deep Cover' is a fast-paced action comedy starring Bryce Dallas Howard as Kat, an improv comedy teacher beginning to question if she's missed her shot at success. When an undercover cop (Sean Bean) offers her the role of a lifetime, she recruits two of her students (Orlando Bloom and Nick Mohammed) to infiltrate London's gangland by impersonating dangerous criminals."

In addition to those four stars, we also know that "Deep Cover" will also star "House of the Dragon's" Sonoya Mizuno and Ian McShane.

When the movie was teased back in February, Prime Video's Head of Content, UK, Tushar Jindal only had great things to say about it, too.

"We’re delighted to be bringing this new action comedy to our customers", he said. "With an incredible cast, a top-class creative team, and a fantastic script we know it's going to be a hit."

Need something to watch while you wait for "Deep Cover" to arrive? Check out our guide to the best Prime Video movies you can stream right now for tons of top recommendations.