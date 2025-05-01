Prime Video’s new thriller show gets first trailer — and it looks like a twisty murder mystery I’ll binge in one night

Prime Video just dropped the first trailer for “The Better Sister,” giving us a proper look at this upcoming tense murder mystery starring Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks.

Even before the trailer kicks off, you can tell this show is going to lean into its drama. Based on Alafair Burke’s bestselling novel, “The Better Sister” looks like it’s ready to join the ranks of binge-worthy, emotionally messy thrillers. The kind where no one is telling the full truth and everyone has something to hide.

It’s giving serious “Big Little Lies” meets “Gone Girl” energy, but with an even sharper bite.

I’m not expecting this thriller to blow me away, but it looks like it could absolutely deliver on moody atmosphere and those “just one more episode” cliff-hangers. If you’re into family drama with a criminal twist, this could be one to watch when it lands on the streamer on May 29.

The Better Sister - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Chloe (Biel), a successful media executive who appears to have it all — a thriving career, a polished home life with her attorney husband Adam (Corey Stoll), and their teenage son Ethan (Maxwell Acee Donovan).

But behind the picture-perfect surface is a long-standing rift with her troubled sister, Nicky (Banks), who's been battling addiction and chaos for years. When Adam is found murdered under mysterious circumstances, Chloe is forced to reconnect with Nicky, realizing she may be the only person she can trust as the investigation begins to unravel.

In the trailer, it seems like suspicion quickly falls on Nicky, who not only has a rocky past but also happens to be Adam’s ex and the biological mother of Ethan. There's clear tension between the sisters, with hints that Chloe may have stepped into the life Nicky once had — a move that drove a wedge between them.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With that history, Nicky looks like a potential suspect in Adam’s death, but that may just be misdirection.

‘The Better Sister’ on Prime Video — what we know about this show

(Image credit: Jojo Whilden / Prime Video)

Alongside the trailer and release date, Prime Video also released an official synopsis: “The Better Sister, based on the novel by bestselling author Alafair Burke, is an eight-episode electric thriller limited series about the terrible things that drive sisters apart and ultimately bring them back together.

“Chloe (Jessica Biel), a high-profile media executive, lives a picturesque life with her handsome lawyer husband Adam (Corey Stoll) and teenage son Ethan (Maxwell Acee Donovan) by her side while her estranged sister Nicky (Elizabeth Banks) struggles to make ends meet and stay clean.

“When Adam is brutally murdered, the prime suspect sends shockwaves through the family, reuniting the two sisters, as they try to untangle a complicated family history to discover the truth behind his death.”

(Image credit: Jojo Whilden / Prime Video)

The series also features a strong supporting cast, including Kim Dickens as Detective Nancy Guidry, Bobby Naderi as Detective Matt Bowen, Gabriel Sloyer as Jake Rodriguez, Gloria Reuben as Michelle Sanders, Matthew Modine as Bill Braddock, and Lorraine Toussaint as Catherine Lancaster.

All eight episodes come from Amazon MGM Studios in collaboration with Tomorrow Studios — the same team behind Netflix’s live-action adaptation of “One Piece.” Olivia Milch and Regina Corrado are taking the lead as both co-showrunners and executive producers. Director Craig Gillespie is also on board as an executive producer.

(Image credit: Cara Howe / Prime Video)

Elizabeth Banks told Glamour: “I’m excited for people to see it unfold, who don’t know how the book ends, and all the twists and turns that are about to happen. I love a whodunit. And what’s fun about the series is that we’re all chess pieces getting moved around. Each episode sort of explores the level of control each person has at any given time.”

“The Better Sister” looks like a very intriguing watch, and if you’re a fan of murder mysteries this is definitely one to add to your watchlist this month. Thankfully we don’t have long to wait because “The Better Sister” starts streaming on Prime Video from May 29.