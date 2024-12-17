Prime Video is losing 4 ‘Indiana Jones’ movies this month — here’s the 1 you need to watch

The first four “Indiana Jones” movies are set to leave Prime Video at the end of the year. As of December 31, 2024, the classic tales of treasure hunts and ancient mysteries will no longer be available to stream on one of the best streaming services. If you’ve been meaning to dive into the iconic franchise again or want to revisit your favorites, now is the time to watch before these classic gems disappear.

Since debuting in 1981 with “Raiders of the Lost Ark”, the “Indiana Jones” movies have become a hallmark of action-adventure cinema, and that comes down to the central archaeologist becoming one of the most memorable characters in movie history. Of course, the latest movies aren’t on par with the original three, and yes I’m talking about “Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” and “Dial of Destiny”.

Don’t worry though, if you only have time for one adventure with Dr. Jones, there’s a clear standout that deserves your attention. Whether you’re a long-time fan or somehow haven’t seen the movies, “Raiders of the Lost Ark” encapsulates the essence of the franchise. Here’s why this movie should be at the top of your Prime Video streaming list before it leaves at the end of December.

‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ remains one of the most fun movies ever

Few movies can match the sheer thrill of “Raiders of the Lost Ark”, and I’ll stand by that. Yes, it’s the movie that launched a legendary franchise, but it’s also my personal favorite of the original three (and let’s not even get into the last two, sorry). This is a movie I’ve watched countless times with my dad, usually during those impromptu TV marathons, and it will always hold a special place in my heart.

For those who need a quick refresher, “Raiders of the Lost Ark” kicks off with Indiana Jones retrieving an ancient artifact from a booby-trapped jungle temple. Shortly afterward, the U.S. government ropes him into an even bigger mission: finding the Ark of the Covenant before the Nazis do. Along the way, Indy teams up with Marion Ravenwood (Karen Allen), a fiery and resourceful ex-flame who quickly proves she’s more than just a sidekick.

The magic of “Raiders” starts with its hero. Indiana Jones, played to perfection by Harrison Ford, is the whip-cracking archaeologist who’s as clever and fearless as he is flawed. The iconic opening scene (so beloved it was even recreated in the Indiana Jones and the Great Circle game) sets the tone for everything that follows. Arrows fly, the walls start crumbling, and before you know it, he’s running for his life from a giant boulder. It’s still edge-of-your-seat stuff even to this day, but it’s also so much fun to watch. That mix of danger and excitement, with a touch of humor, is what “Raiders” does best and why it’s my favorite in the franchise.

“Raiders of the Lost Ark” is full of moments that leave a lasting impression, with some of the most iconic scenes being recreated in everything from video games to action-packed stunt shows at Disney’s Hollywood Studios (yes, I’ve been a few times). One scene that really stands out when I think about the movie is when Indy tries to stop the Nazis from flying the Ark out of Egypt.

There’s the tension of the spinning plane propellers, which are like a constant reminder that this fight is literally life or death. The way the scene builds to its brutal climax (with the mechanic accidentally getting caught in the propeller) is as shocking as it is satisfying.

Another iconic moment is the unforgettable bar fight in Nepal. Marion’s introduction is just brilliant: outdrinking a burly local in a game of shots. She’s tough, resourceful, and doesn’t hesitate to jump into the fray when Nazis storm her bar. Watching her and Indy bicker and fight side by side against flaming chaos? Pure gold. Even after all these years, “Raiders of the Lost Ark” remains a blast. It’s the kind of movie that reminds you why you love movies in the first place.

Stream the ‘Indiana Jones’ movies before they leave

If you somehow haven’t experienced the “Indiana Jones” movies (or if you just want to binge them again like me), now’s the time to stream them before they disappear from Prime Video on December 31.

Whether you’re in the mood for the classic (and my favorite) “Raiders of the Lost Ark”, the action-packed “Temple of Doom”, or the thrilling “Last Crusade”, these movies are the perfect escape. “Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” is also leaving the streamer, and I don’t want to bash it completely since it has some pretty thrilling moments. But being one of the weakest movies in the franchise, I would probably skip and stream the first three instead. Above all though, “Raiders of the Lost Ark” is simple fun. It’s a movie that doesn’t take itself too seriously yet still delivers some of the most exciting sequences I’ve ever seen on screen.

Stream the first four "Indiana Jones" movies on Prime Video now before they leave on December 31, 2024. You can stream "Dial of Destiny" on Disney Plus.