Prime Video top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now

The long Memorial Day weekend is a great time to dive into some top movies on the best streaming services, and when it comes to Prime Video, the platform’s top 10 most-watched list is a great place to start.

However, don’t assume that a high ranking is an automatic guarantee of quality. Plenty of subpar flicks have managed to claim even the top spot, such as current No. 1 “Another Simple Favor” (Which is pretty darn poor). Fortunately, there are at least a few movies in the current Prime Video top 10 that are worthy of being in your weekend streaming plans.

To help you pick out the gems, I’m rounding up the best entries in the Prime Video top 10 below. And one final note, these selections are based on the top 10 as of Friday, May 23.

Best movies in the Prime Video top 10

‘Twisters’ (2024)

TWISTERS | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

“Twisters” is a pleasant reminder that modern takes on cinematic classics don’t have to feel soulless. While 1996’s “Twister” lacks any nostalgic draw for me personally, its status as a titan of the disaster movie genre is clear, and this attempt to recapture the magic is mostly successful.

It’s primarily enjoyable in the heat of the moment as its cast of (mostly) likeable characters set about tracking down seriously destructive forces of nature, but it’s less successful when things slow down for a breath. But it’s always got Glen Powell doing Glen Powell things.

Kate Cooper (Daisy Edger-Jones) is a tornado obsessive, reeling from a personal tragedy at the hands of a powerful twist. Reluctant to take up her former hobby of storm chasing, she is convinced to return to the white-knuckle world by her friend Javi (Anthony Ramos).

Once on the plains of Arkansas, she encounters a charismatic but cocky social-media superstar (Glen Powell), and the two of them team up to chase a devastating tornado.

Watch "Twisters" on Prime Video now

‘Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning’ (2023)

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning | Official Trailer (2023 Movie) - Tom Cruise - YouTube Watch On

It’s no surprise to see “Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning” surge back up the Prime Video charts. With blockbuster sequel “Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning” landing in theaters this Memorial Day weekend, now is a good time to get caught up.

The two serve as effectively a two-part finale to the action franchise (they even originally had “Part One” and “Part Two” tags, before these were removed for marketing reasons, I guess).

For my money, “Dead Reckoning” is the weakest entry in the “Mission: Impossible” series, but that’s sort of like being the worst variety of pizza. It’s still very, very good. In this seventh chapter in the spy series, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) is drawn into a thrilling global-trotting chase to locate the access keys to a terrifying new digital enemy, known as The Entity.

As “Dead Reckoning” is the first part of the grand finale, the stakes are raised to their highest level yet. Which is really saying something considering world-saving stakes are pretty much MI’s bread and butter.

Watch "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning" on Prime Video now

‘Conclave’ (2024)

CONCLAVE - Official Trailer [HD] - Only In Theaters October 25 - YouTube Watch On

Due to current events, “Conclave” has enjoyed fresh interest in recent weeks, and I’m not complaining. This dramatic thriller was one of my favorite movies of 2024, and I’m delighted to see more people discovering its enthralling portrayal of a very secretive process.

Set within the sacred walls of the Vatican, it explores the election of a new Pope. But this important religious ceremony becomes the setting for a level of politicking and manipulation that puts “Game of Thrones” to shame. Ralph Fiennes has rarely been better than he is here as Cardinal Lawrence, a troubled man tasked with overseeing the process.

While various candidates vie to be given the leadership role within the Catholic Church, Lawrence discovers dark secrets hidden in the halls of Vatican City. These revelations could not only impact the election itself, but even shake the very pillars of the Catholic Church.

Watch "Conclave" on Prime Video now

Prime Video top 10 movies right now

1. "Another Simple Favor" (2025)

2. "R.I.P.D." (2013)

3. "Twisters" (2024)

4. "Battleship" (2012)

5. "Homefront" (2013)

6. "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" (2023)

7. "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning" (2023)

8. "The Accountant" (2016)

9. "Gladiator II" (2024)

10. "Conclave" (2024)