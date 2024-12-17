5 best sci-fi thrillers on Prime Video to stream right now

When it comes to sci-fi thrillers, Prime Video has an impressive collection that can transport you to far-off galaxies, worlds and alternate realities from your living room. For your next movie night, why not settle in for a journey across space and time or a vision of a dystopian future?

If you're in the mood for a thought-provoking and adrenaline-pumping movie night, we've done the work for you to find some of the best sci-fi thrillers available on Prime Video. Whether you're a die-hard fan of the genre or simply looking to expand your cinematic horizons, these films are sure to leave a lasting impression. Check out some of our picks below.

'Coherence'

Coherence Official Trailer 1 (2014) - Mystery Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

A group of friends gather for a dinner party on the night a mysterious comet passes overhead. Over the course of the evening, they discover that the comet has created a series of alternate realities. One by one they encounter their doppelgangers from these parallel universes, and they end up having to figure out what's real, who they are, and how to grapple with this weird new reality that finds each "human" version of the group reeling from their new revelations.

Watch on Prime Video

'Moon'

Moon | Official Trailer (2009) - YouTube Watch On

Sam Bell (Sam Rockwell) is a lonely astronaut nearing the end of his three-year mission on the far side of the moon. There, he oversees the mining of a valuable resource. But he's not doing great. His physical and mental health are slowly deteriorating, and it doesn't help when he makes a shocking discovery. There's a younger version of himself, seemingly a clone, who claims to have just arrived on the moon base. The two Sams must work together to unravel the unsettling mystery behind their existence and the true nature of their mission.

Watch on Prime Video

'Dune'

Dune Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), heir to House Atreides, finds himself at the center of a power struggle when his family is assigned to govern the desert planet Arrakis, the only source of an invaluable spice. Paul works to navigate the political landscape of Arrakis while also working out his own destiny tied to the mysterious and powerful Fremen, the planet's natives. With the help of his mother, Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), and his mentor, Duncan Idaho (Jason Momoa), Paul rises to become a leader while unleashing his latent abilities – though this is just part 1 of a two-part saga that covers only some of Frank Herbert's 1965 novel series.

Watch on Prime Video

'10 Cloverfield Lane'

10 Cloverfield Lane Trailer (2016) - Paramount Pictures - YouTube Watch On

Michelle (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) wakes up after a car accident to find herself in an underground bunker with two men, Howard (John Goodman) and Emmett (John Gallagher Jr.). Howard, the bunker's owner, claims that a massive chemical attack has rendered the outside world uninhabitable and that they must remain in the bunker for their own safety. Michelle struggles to make sense of things and begins to question Howard's motives and the truth behind his claims. Tensions rise as Michelle and Emmett uncover unsettling details about Howard's past, leading them to believe that he may be more dangerous than the supposed threat outside. Is Howard lying, and how can Michelle find out when he won't let her leave?

Watch on Prime Video

'Last Sentinel'

LAST SENTINEL Official Trailer (2023) - YouTube Watch On

In the near future, humanity is confined to two land masses after rising sea levels and wars have torn the world apart. Four soldiers are stationed at a remote military sea post, nearing the end of their two-year tour. As their resources dwindle and the platform deteriorates, the replacement team fails to arrive. The crew's hopes for escape are rekindled when an empty vessel appears, but Sgt. Hendrichs (Thomas Kretschmann) insists on maintaining the sentinel mission. Meanwhile, Cpl. Cassidy (Kate Bosworth) and Pvt. Sullivan (Lucien Laviscount) begin to investigate the ship and uncover secrets they soon wish they hadn't.

Watch on Prime Video