5 best Prime Video miniseries to binge-watch this weekend

With the gaps between all the best streaming services' flagship shows seemingly only growing longer, sometimes it's nice to sit down and race through a one-and-done watch, where you don't have to worry about remembering what happened in that one show you streamed nearly two years ago.

Prime Video is home to quite possibly one of the strongest limited series lineups in the market, boasting twisty thrillers, offbeat comedies and engrossing dramas (among other things). If you're looking for something quick to stream, here's a round-up of five of the best Prime Video miniseries you can binge-watch in one weekend.

'The Sticky'

Need a laugh this weekend? "The Sticky" is a bizarre, six-part crime comedy series that should fit the bill. Loosely based on the "Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist, the very real theft of nearly 3,000 tones of maple syrup, "The Sticky" revolves around Ruth Landry (Margo Martindale), a maple syrup farmer who decides to rebel against the bureaucracy that threatens her farm in the most unique way possible. With the aid of a fiery Bostonian criminal and a French-Canadian security guard, Ruth orchestrates a daring, multi-million-dollar heist targeting Quebec's maple syrup reserves.

'Swarm'

"Swarm" is a satirical, seven-part dark comedy-drama that delves into the dangerous side of fan culture. The miniseries tells the story of Andrea "Dre" Greene (Dominique Fishback), a young woman with an unhealthy obsession with Ni'Jah, a world-famous pop star. Dre's willing to go to deadly lengths to defend her Beyonce-like idol. It's a bold, violent send-up of extreme fan culture, one that flip-flops in tone from devastating to darkly comic and that's propelled along by a gripping performance from its main star.

'Harlan Coben's Shelter'

Harlan Coben's name is practically synonymous with twisty thrillers and mystery stories, and "Shelter" is another mystery to get stuck into. It's more young adult than some of Netflix's Coben dramas, following high schooler Mickey (Jaden Michael) as he grieves the death of his father in a car accident. In his new suburban New Jersey home (he moves in with his aunt after the crash), he falls in with a gang of oddball teens at school and starts investigating the disappearance of a fellow student ... which draws the friends into a conspiracy that could hold the secrets to decades-old disappearances.

'Daisy Jones & The Six'

"Daisy Jones & The Six" is an adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid's popular novel about the breakdown of a Fleetwood Mac-style rock supergroup from the 1970s. The band was once on top, but the clashing visions and sizzling chemistry shared between two members, Daisy (Riley Keough) and Billy (Sam Claflin) tore the group apart. 20 years later, they gather to recount, for the very first time, how it played out. As a tell-all, it's got plenty of drama to get your teeth into, and it functions as an engrossing throwback to Daisy Jones & The Six's fictional glory days, complete with an album's worth of earworm-worthy rock that I'd wager you'll be humming long after the credits roll.

'The English' (2022)

Hugo Block's "The English" is a phenomenal Western miniseries that sees Lady Cornelia Locke (Emily Blunt) leaving her home for the Old West, where she intends to seek revenge on a man she believes to be responsible for the death of her son. During her travel, she encounters an ex-cavalry scout and member of the Pawnee Nation, Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer), a man determined to reach Nebraska and lay claim to land he's owed for his service, and the pair set out on a dangerous journey together, their destinies intertwined. Arresting, beautiful, and emotional, "The English" is a true Prime Video highlight, and at only 5 episodes, you can race through it in a matter of days.

