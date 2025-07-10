5 best movies like 'Heads of State' to stream on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Prime Video's latest No. 1 movie is "Heads of State," Ilya Naishuller's high-octane action-comedy that sees Idris Elba and John Cena butting heads as two leaders who are forced to settle their differences after being targeted by a powerful enemy.

The pair's public rivalry threatens the two nations' relationship, but when Air Force One is blown out of the sky, they're forced to rely on one another on a globetrotting caper to save the day, alongside MI6 agent, Noelle Bisset (Priyanka Chopra Jonas).

It's an entertaining romp, and one that's dominated the Amazon streaming service's charts since it premiered at the start of the month. If you're one of the many viewers who have already streamed "Heads of State" and are on the hunt for a similar adrenaline-pumping watch, I can help.

Below, I've put together a list featuring five more movies like "Heads of State" (and where you can stream them right now!) that I think fans of the Prime Video hit just might love.

Movies like 'Heads of State,' and where to stream them

'Air Force One'

If you want to kick back and watch another head of state take the fight into their own hands, '90s action movie "Air Force One" seems like the next logical step.

In Wolfgang Petersen's 1997 action thriller, Harrison Ford stars as President James Marshall, an uncompromising leader who refuses to negotiate with terrorists. When a group led by Ivan Korshunov (Gary Oldman) hijacks the presidential aircraft, Marshall (a Vietnam War veteran) springs into action and works to save everyone on board by taking the plane back.

Watch "Air Force One" for free on Pluto TV now

'The Nice Guys'

I remember being told time and time again that I simply had to watch "The Nice Guys" for the longest time. And ever since I saw it, I've taken every opportunity to recommend it as one of the best buddy comedies you can watch.

If you were taken in by Cena and Elba's back-and-forth, and you want another buddy comedy to scratch that same itch, then Shane Black's "The Nice Guys" is the movie for you.

This hilarious '70s-set movie pairs up private eye Holland March (Ryan Gosling) and tough guy enforcer Jackson Healy (Russell Crowe) on an investigation that sees them looking into the disappearance of a missing girl. It's madcap, wry fun, and lets the pair flex their comedic muscles brilliantly.

Watch "The Nice Guys" on Paramount Plus now

'The Suicide Squad'

If you specifically want to see Cena and Idris Elba back in the frame, then James Gunn's pre-DCU movie "The Suicide Squad" should be your next watch.

Swapping the downbeat vibe of David Ayer's 2016 predecessor for a raucous comic book adventure, "The Suicide Squad" sees two Task Force X teams that include the likes of Bloodsport (Elba), King Shark (Sylvester Stallone), Peacemaker (John Cena) and Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) on a clandestine mission to destroy a laboratory that houses "Project Starfish."

It's a thrilling mix of chaotic fun and anarchic violence that should more than satisfy anyone on the hunt for more thrills.

Watch "The Suicide Squad" on Max now

'White House Down'

Want more action? "White House Down" seems like the perfect next watch. Rolan Emmerich's action thriller sees the White House assaulted by a paramilitary group after President James Sawyer (Jamie Foxx) signs a controversial agreement.

Police officer John Cale (Channing Tatum) was on site with his daughter for an interview with the Secret Service. That interview doesn't go his way... but after the attack, Cale works to rescue his daughter and the President. It's explosive, dumb, popcorn fun.

Watch "White House Down" on Netflix now

*Honorable mention here also goes to "Olympus Has Fallen," a very similar flick that also sees the White House under siege and rescued by Gerard Butler, which you can rent on Prime Video now.

'Deep Cover'

If you're just looking for another action comedy you can stream in the same place, I'd recommend "Deep Cover," which was one of Prime Video's big releases for June 2025.

Tom Kingsley's comedy sees down-on-her-luck improv teacher Kat (Bryce Dallas Howard) getting an offer she can't refuse from an undercover British cop (Sean Bean). He offers her a brilliant new opportunity that'll really stretch her skills: infiltrating gangland London.

To do so, she recruits two of her students (played by Orlando Bloom and Nick Mohammed), and the trio set off to impersonate hard-edged gangsters and break into the city's underworld. As you might expect, chaos ensues.

"Deep Cover" is another pairing of unlikely personalities, and a good dose of fast-talking, fast-moving, silly fun. If you haven't gotten round to it yet, give it a watch.

Watch "Deep Cover" on Prime Video now

