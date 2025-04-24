Prime Video drops trailer for new action-comedy with John Cena and Idris Elba — and it looks like pure chaos

Prime Video just dropped the first trailer for “Heads of State,” giving us a proper look at the upcoming summer action-comedy starring John Cena and Idris Elba.

Even before watching the trailer, I knew it was going to be extremely silly but somewhat charming. It’s like someone asked, “What if the two most powerful leaders in the world had to outrun explosions and bad guys together — played by John Cena and Idris Elba, of course?”

I’m not expecting high art here, but I do think it’ll be the kind of popcorn entertainment that works if you’re into comedic duos, wild scenarios, and a whole lot of explosions. We’ll see how it plays out when it hits Prime Video on July 2.

“Heads of State” marks the first time John Cena and Idris Elba have shared the screen since their chaotic team-up in 2021’s “The Suicide Squad.” This time around, they're swapping supervillain antics for politics and intense action, stepping into the roles of two world leaders caught in the middle of a global crisis.

Cena plays U.S. President Will Derringer and Elba takes on the role of U.K. Prime Minister Sam Clarke.

In the trailer, their first official trip abroad takes a wild turn when their plane comes under attack, throwing them into survival mode. Stranded and on their own, they eventually cross paths with MI6 agent Noel Bisset (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) and an unexpected ally played by Jack Quaid.

‘Heads of State’ on Prime Video — what we know right now

Alongside the trailer and release date, Prime Video also released an official synopsis: “In the action-comedy Heads of State, the U.K. Prime Minister Sam Clarke (Idris Elba) and U.S. President Will Derringer (John Cena) have a not-so-friendly and very public rivalry that jeopardizes their countries’ “special relationship.”

“But when they become the targets of a powerful and ruthless foreign adversary — who proves more than a match for the two leaders’ security forces — they are begrudgingly forced to rely on the only two people they can trust: each other.

"Ultimately allied with the brilliant MI6 agent Noel Bisset (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), they must go on the run and find a way to work together long enough to thwart a global conspiracy that threatens the entire free world.”

“Heads of State” also stars Jack Quaid, Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, and Sarah Niles.

This action-comedy is directed by Ilya Naishuller. Given his past work, it’s easy to see how “Heads of State” might carry echoes of his signature style. His breakout movie “Hardcore Henry” was a full-throttle, first-person action ride that offered something different in the action genre.

Then with “Nobody,” he proved he could balance brutal fight choreography with dry humor and surprising emotional beats. So if this is anything to go by, I’m confident “Heads of State” will at least be an entertaining watch even if it lacks in the narrative department.

The “Heads of State” trailer gives us exactly the kind of chaotic energy you'd expect from this duo. John Cena and Idris Elba are clearly set up for plenty of back-and-forth, with their characters continuously butting heads (until they're forced to bond).

This also seems like a great opportunity to let Elba and Cena do what they excel at. While they’re both famous for kicking some serious ass, they’re also genuinely hilarious when they’re paired up. Allowing them to lean into that dynamic feels like a smart move.

You can stream “Heads of State” on Prime Video starting July 2. In the meantime, see what’s new on Prime Video in April 2025.