3 Prime Video top 10 movies you should watch this week — including a new action-comedy with John Cena and Idris Elba

Every week, I keep a very close eye on the Prime Video top 10 most-watched list, and if I’ve learned one thing over the years, it’s that a high ranking is no cast-iron guarantee of quality.

I’ve seen plenty of underwhelming movies secure the top spot, which is why I’ve combed through the current Prime Video top 10 (as of Wednesday, July 8), and picked out the three movies most deserving of a place in your watchlist.

My picks range from an original action flick that sees John Cena and Idris Elba play world leaders thrown into a dangerous situation, to an inspirational biographical movie that spotlights the unseen figures who helped win the Space Race. And for those who like dark movies, there’s also a disturbing gothic horror from genre master, Robert Eggers (director of “The Witch”)

Not sure what to watch next on Prime Video? The streaming service’s top 10 is a great starting point, and I think three movies are worth watching first.

Best movies in the Prime Video top 10

‘Heads of State’ (2025)

YouTube Watch On

Frankly, I was sold on “Heads of State” just based on its two stars. The pairing of John Cena and Idris Elba seemed like pure blockbuster brilliance on paper, and when my colleague, Alix Blackburn, waxed lyrical about the Prime Video original, I was sure Amazon had something worth watching on its hands.

Cena plays the President of the United States, and Elba the U.K. Prime Minister, but there’s no special relationship here. Instead, the two world leaders are engaged in a very public rivalry. However, they’re forced to put their squabbles aside when Air Force One is shot down, and they have to rely on each other to get out of danger and maybe just save the free world in the process

Also starring Jack Quaid, Priyanka Chopra and Paddy Considine, “Heads of State” is a big-budget blockbuster beamed directly into your home, and it’s bursting with explosive action and cutting quips from its two A-list leads. The narrative is a little hokey, but its comedic chops are sharp, and “Heads of State” is a quintessential summer watch that you don't need to trek out to your local theatre to enjoy.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Watch "Heads of State" on Prime Video now

‘Nosferatu’ (2024)

YouTube Watch On

Did 1922’s horror classic “Nosferatu” need a modern reimagining? Probably not. The silent original is certainly dated at more than a century old, but it remains a genre touchstone to this day. However, when Robert Eggers was confirmed as director, my interest levels rapidly increased.

Eggers’ spin on the “Nosferatu” legend, which is itself inspired by Bram Stoker’s iconic “Dracula,” is a deeply unsettling gothic chiller, full of suspense, intrigue, and a dark web of secrets that is a horrific delight to unspool. It also packs some of the most striking imagery I’ve seen in any movie in several years. Just be prepared for your skin to crawl on occasion.

Set in the 1800s, Thomas Hutter (Nicholas Hoult) is an ambitious estate agent taking on a lucrative job from his employer that requires him to travel to remote Transylvania to meet the mysterious Count Orlok (Bill Skarsgård).

With a new bride at home (Lily-Rose Depp), Thomas hopes to conclude business swiftly and return home, but what he uncovers at Orlok’s sinister abode is something unimaginably evil that changes him forever.

Adding further intrigue is that his new wife is somehow linked to the reclusive Orlok, and isn't prepared to let her free from his grip without a fight. Eggers’ direction is near perfection, and the production design is exquisite. We probably didn’t need a new “Nosferatu,” but I’m glad we got one anyway.

Watch "Nosferatu" on Prime Video now

‘Hidden Figures’ (2016)

YouTube Watch On

If an eerie gothic folktale sounds a little too bleak for your mid-week viewing, and you’d rather something that will make you feel inspired and leave your soul nourished, rather than have you sleeping with the lights on for days afterward, then “Hidden Figures” is the perfect alternative candidate.

Loosely based on the book of the same name by Margot Lee Shetterly, it recounts the true story of three African-American mathematicians who were vital to NASA’s efforts during the Space Race of the 20th century.

These inspirational figures are Katherine Goble Johnson (Taraji P. Henson), Dorothy Vaughan (Octavia Spencer), and Mary Jackson (Janelle Monáe). Each of them had a vital role to play as the U.S. looked towards the stars to lead the world into the cosmos.

While the movie highlights and celebrates the trio's important contribution to America’s space exploration mission, it also isn’t shy about showing the discriminatory barriers they faced along the way, and the cruel attempts made to scrub their vital work from the pages of history.

Johnson, Spencer and Monáe are fantastic in the leading roles, and star-studded support comes from Kevin Costner, Kirsten Dunst, Jim Parsons, Mahershala Ali, and Glen Powell.

Watch "Hidden Figures" on Prime Video now

Prime Video top 10 movies right now

"Heads of State" (2025) "The Accountant 2" (2025) "Nosferatu" (2024) "How to Train Your Dragon 2" (2014) "Deep Cover" (2005) "Sonic the Hedgehog 3" (2024) "Twisters" (2024) "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" (2023) "In the Name of the King: A Dungeon Siege Tale" (2007) "Hidden Figures" (2016)