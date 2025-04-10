I just watched Prime Video’s new action-thriller movie with Viola Davis — and there’s one thing that surprised me the most

Prime Video's original movies haven’t exactly knocked my socks off lately. After a string of let-downs, I’ve learned to keep my expectations pretty low when a new one pops up on my radar.

So when I saw the first trailer for “G20” starring Viola Davis, I wasn’t expecting anything amazing. Action thrillers can be hit or miss, and with the woeful track record of recent Prime Video movies, I wasn’t getting my hopes up.

That said, I decided to hit play and give it a chance. While “G20” didn’t necessarily wow me or get my adrenaline pumping like “John Wick” would, it did manage to deliver exactly what I needed in that moment: easy popcorn entertainment.

So, if you’re like me (tired of overhyped movies that end up falling flat) and you’re wondering whether “G20” is worth your time, here’s the lowdown on what you can expect now that it’s streaming on Prime Video.

What is ‘G20’ about?

“G20” follows Danielle Sutton (Viola Davis), the U.S. President and a fiercely protective mother, struggling to bridge the gap between herself and her rebellious daughter, Serena (Marsai Martin).

When Serena hacks into their home systems to sneak away to a party, Danielle decides it’s best to take her family — including husband Derek (Anthony Anderson) and son Demetrius (Christopher Farrar) — to the G20 summit in Cape Town, South Africa amidst the chaos of her demanding career.

G20 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

However, soon after arriving, terrorists launch a coordinated attack, aiming to destabilize global financial and political systems. In the ensuing chaos, President Sutton becomes the primary target.

Using her leadership skills and resourcefulness, she evades capture and goes on a dangerous journey to protect her family, defend her nation, and ensure the safety of international leaders.

‘G20’ is surprisingly decent popcorn entertainment

As I’ve mentioned before, it’s been a while since a Prime Video original actually entertained me. Maybe that’s why going into “G20” with low expectations ended up being the right call because I was pleasantly surprised.

(Image credit: Ilze Kitshoff / Prime Video)

What caught me off guard initially is that this movie delivers solid popcorn entertainment. There’s enough action, thrills, and interesting characters to make it watchable. It’s not great, and it’s certainly not terrible, either.

Calling this action-thriller “average” might not sound like much of a compliment, but in today’s world of streaming content, that feels like a win.

“G20” kicks off by introducing Danielle Sutton as a mother first, not the U.S. President and it’s actually a pretty effective setup. Right away, there’s some emotional weight as we see her clashing with her teenage daughter. It gives the story a more grounded feel before we’re thrown into the spotlight of her political life and the danger that comes with it.

(Image credit: Ilze Kitshoff / Prime Video)

Right off the bat, “G20” has two things going for it: a killer premise (think mercenaries taking the world’s top leaders hostage and demanding some seriously wild stuff) and a star who’s both incredibly talented and brings a level of class that never makes it feel like she’s slumming it.

Viola Davis, who also serves as a producer, brings her usual mix of depth and charisma to the role of President Danielle Sutton. Even when she’s not in full action mode, she commands attention. But there’s something extra satisfying about watching her take down the bad guys.

The script, however, sometimes feels weighed down by unnecessary subplots. While the story about the president's family adds some depth to her character (and clearly ties into the main plot about Serena being a hacker) some of the other side stories get lost in the mix and weaken the story.

(Image credit: Ilze Kitshoff / Prime Video)

On the action side, the set pieces are pretty impressive, especially a kitchen fight that builds to a satisfying payoff involving a messy sink and a frayed wire. The action scenes are filmed with a bit of shaky handheld camera work, so it can be challenging to keep up with at times.

As for the villains, they’re not exactly memorable. Antony Starr plays Rutledge, a military veteran on a quest for revenge. Most people probably know Starr as Homelander from “The Boys,” and he brings some of that same chaotic energy here, particularly near the end. Still, I wish he’d carried more of that intensity throughout the movie to really make his character stand out.

Davis absolutely steals the show in “G20,” and honestly, she’s the one who really holds the movie together. The action is engaging, the story moves at a steady pace, and Danielle Sutton kicks some serious butt in a silky red dress — enough to make you forget about the script.

You can now stream ‘G20’ on Prime Video

(Image credit: Ilze Kitshoff / Prime Video)

If you’re looking for a movie that doesn’t require you to think too hard but still delivers enough action and entertainment to keep you watching, “G20” is worth checking out.

While it’s not going to change the game for action thrillers or even improve Prime Video’s original library, it’s a fun ride that’s perfect for a casual movie night. Davis’ commanding performance as President Danielle Sutton makes it worth watching alone.

There are definitely a few missed opportunities and a script that could have been tighter, but in the end, “G20” serves its purpose — providing popcorn entertainment that doesn’t demand too much from its audience. So, if you’re in the mood for some action-packed fun (that’s a little silly and nothing new), “G20” is ready to stream on Prime Video.

Otherwise, you can see what else is new on Prime Video in April 2025 or the biggest movies and shows to look out for this spring.