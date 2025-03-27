5 biggest Prime Video shows and movies I can’t wait to watch in spring 2025

We’ve now entered spring, which means it’s time to get excited about the biggest movies and shows hitting Prime Video this season.

Spring won’t bring the return of massive hits like “The Boys” season 5 or “Fallout” season 2. But that just means there’s room for fresh releases to take center stage, and this lineup looks exciting.

Prime Video may not churn out content at Netflix’s breakneck pace, but it delivers where it counts. And while you’re checking out the Netflix movies and shows to watch in spring 2025, don’t overlook the exciting lineup Prime Video has in store.

With Nicole Kidman's new mystery flick now streaming, a supernatural thriller starring Kevin Bacon, the highly anticipated sequel to “A Simple Favor,” and more on the way, there’s plenty to look forward to.

So, here are the five biggest Prime Video movies and shows I can’t wait to stream in spring 2025.

‘Holland’

HOLLAND - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

One of my most anticipated movies of spring has to be “Holland” and it’s now streaming on Prime Video. I actually hadn’t heard anything about this mystery thriller until the streamer dropped first-look images along with a trailer. But I was hooked immediately knowing Nicole Kidman is the lead character.

I’m particularly looking forward to this one since it comes from the same director behind Hulu’s “Fresh.” If “Holland” brings that same blend of dark, satirical humor and unsettling storytelling, it has the potential to be a truly mind-bending watch.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Nicole Kidman stars as Nancy Vandergroot, a meticulous teacher and devoted homemaker living a seemingly perfect life in tulip-filled Holland, Michigan. She shares her world with her respected husband (Matthew Macfadyen) and their son (Jude Hill), but when she and a friendly colleague (Gael García Bernal) begin to suspect a hidden truth, their search unravels a dark and shocking reality.

Stream it on Prime Video now

‘The Bondsman’

The Bondsman | Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Prime Video dropped the first look at a new supernatural thriller starring Kevin Bacon a few weeks back, and I was already sold. “The Bondsman” is the show in question and it looks perfect for fans of “Supernatural” as it seems to have plenty of brutal action and demonic threats.

If you were hoping for something to put you in the Easter spirit ... well, this probably isn’t it. Unless your version of festive fun includes supernatural bounties and Kevin Bacon battling demons instead of hunting for chocolate eggs. Regardless, it looks like a great time and one I’ll definitely be watching next month.

After being murdered, bounty hunter Hub Halloran (Kevin Bacon) is brought back to life by the Devil with a mission — track down and capture demons that have escaped from Hell. With his estranged family both helping and complicating his quest, Hub begins to uncover the truth about his own sins and why his soul was damned in the first place.

Stream it on Prime Video starting April 3

‘G20’

G20 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Not too long ago, Prime Video also dropped the first look at its new action-thriller “G20.” Safe to say this one also went straight onto my watchlist. Lately, it feels like things have been a little slow when it comes to new movies, and it’s been a while since a Prime Video original truly caught my attention. But this action-thriller starring Viola Davis looks like a non-stop adrenaline rush.

Of course, trailers are meant to showcase the most exciting moments, and this one leans hard into explosive action and intense fight scenes. But if the full movie lives up to that intensity, “G20” could be a real standout when it lands on the streaming service.

When the G20 summit is attacked, U.S. President Danielle Sutton (Viola Davis) becomes the primary target. On the run from the assailants, she must outmaneuver them to protect her family, defend her country, and ensure the safety of world leaders.

Stream it on Prime Video starting April 10

‘Another Simple Favor’

Another Simple Favor - Official Teaser Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

I might sound like a broken record but Prime Video clearly wanted to drop teasers for its movies and shows back in February. The third teaser was for “Another Simple Favor,” the sequel to Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick’s mystery thriller “A Simple Favor.”

Based on the trailer, the sequel seems to be leaning even further into everything that made the original so fun. Kendrick and Lively’s undeniable chemistry is back in full swing, and with Paul Feig once again at the helm, it looks like we’re in for another stylish, unpredictable thrill ride.

This time, Stephanie Smothers (Kendrick) and Emily Nelson (Lively) reunite on the stunning island of Capri, Italy, for Emily’s lavish wedding to a wealthy Italian businessman. But with a guest list that includes more than just high society, expect murder, deception, and enough shocking twists to rival the winding roads of Marina Grande.

Stream it on Prime Video starting May 1

‘Deep Cover’

(Image credit: Peter Mountain / Metronome Film)

Anyone who enjoys a good action-comedy will probably find something to enjoy in “Deep Cover” when it lands on Prime Video in a few months. This wild crime-comedy adventure follows Bryce Dallas Howard, Orlando Bloom, and Nick Mohammed as they trade the stage for the streets, stepping out of their improv roots and into the world of espionage.

We don’t know a trailer yet but Empire Magazine recently dropped some first-look images. One image captures Howard mid-performance, while the other two showcase the trio in much more serious settings.

Kat (Howard) is an aspiring comedian and improv teacher who begins to question if she's missed her chance at success. When an undercover policeman offers her a unique opportunity, she teams up with her improv students Marlon (Bloom) and Hugh (Mohammed) to infiltrate London's criminal underworld by impersonating dangerous criminals.

Stream it on Prime Video starting June 12