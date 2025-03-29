New on Prime Video in April 2025 — 5 movies and shows I'd watch

Planning your Prime Video viewing this month?

Amazon has not yet released the full April 2025 schedule for their streaming service as of the time of writing.

However, by combing through past announcements and looking for release dates, we've put together a list of new confirmed releases coming to Prime Video that look to be worth adding to your watchlist.

"Étoile" looks like the one to watch; it's a new show from Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino. If you're looking for more action, then "The Bondsman" or Prime's new movie "G20" might be more your style.

Not seeing anything you like the look of? Be sure to check out our guides to the best Prime Video movies and the best shows on Prime Video for more streaming recommendations.

If you're looking for something new to watch, here's a round-up of some of the great stuff due to hit Prime Video in April 2025.

New on Prime Video in April 2025: Top Picks

'Étoile'

Étoile - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

"Étoile" is a new series from the creators of Prime Video's acclaimed comedy-drama, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel".

This new dramedy explores the unpredictable nature of life on and off the stage. Set in New York City and Paris, it revolves around the dancers and staff members at two world-renowned ballet companies.

The two dance institutions have cooked up an ambitious scheme to try and save themselves: swapping their most talented stars.

Stream it on Prime Video from April 24

'G20'

G20 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Looking for action this April? Prime Video's got you covered with "G20", a new action thriller that puts a spin on the "Die Hard" narrative.

Directed by Patricia Riggen, this new movie throws U.S. President Danielle Sutton (Viola Davis) into the line of fire.

Sutton and her family attend the G20 summit in Cape Town, South Africa, when a group of armed men attacks the event.

President Sutton manages to evade capture and does everything she can to protect her family, defend her country, and safeguard her fellow world leaders.

Stream it on Prime Video from April 10

'Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX'

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX – Promotional Reel | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

This month, the latest instalment of the Gundam franchise blasts onto Prime Video.

The anime series centers on high schooler, Amate Yuzuriha (Tomoyo Kurosawa). Amate lives a peaceful life on a colony floating in space until she meets war refugee, Nyaan (Yui Ishikawa).

Amate is subsequently drawn into an illegal mobile suit dueling competition known as "Clan Battle". Under the name "MACHU", Amate pilots her GQuuuuuuX and throws herself into dangerous battles each and every day.

At the same time, an unidentified Mobile Suit 'Gundam' and its pilot, Shuuji appear before her. Shuuji's pursued by both the space army and the police, and the very world is about to enter a new era.

Stream it on Prime Video from April 8

'Spy High'

Spy High - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

"Spy High" is a four-part docuseries project from director Jody McVeigh-Schultz and executive produced by Mark Wahlberg.

The doc is based on the life of 15-year-old Blake Robbins. He filed a lawsuit against his prestigious public school, claiming that it was spying on him when he was accused of selling drugs.

As Prime puts it: "Beneath this juicy suburban scandal lie more troubling revelations, with implications in a larger war over digital privacy being waged in schools today."

Stream it on Prime Video from April 8

'The Bondsman'

The Bondsman - Official Red Band Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

"The Bondsman" sees Kevin Bacon starring as murdered bounty hunter, Hub Halloran, who finds himself in a far more dangerous line of work.

Yes, in this upcoming series (and kinda gory) from the horror maestros at Blumhouse, Hub is resurrected by the Devil and tasked with hunting escapee demons who have fled their prison in Hell.

Along the way, he'll also learn how his sins got his soul condemned, pushing him to make the most of his second chance at life and love.

Stream it on Prime Video from April 3