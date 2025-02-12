Prime Video just dropped first trailer for new action-thriller movie — and it looks like an absolute blast

Back in January, I wrote about “G20” sounding like essential viewing as details about its premise and release date started to surface. Honestly, it’s felt a bit quiet on the Prime Video front lately, and it’s been a while since one of their original movies really grabbed my attention. But now, they’ve dropped the first trailer for "G20," and this action-thriller looks like a full-blown adrenaline rush I can’t wait to experience.

Of course, trailers are designed to highlight the best moments, and this one leans heavily into explosive action and intense fight sequences. Still, if the final product delivers the same energy, “G20” could be a real standout when it hits the streaming service on April 10, 2025. Check out the trailer below:

The trailer kicks off by showing both the political and personal stakes of this year’s G20 summit. President Sutton (Viola Davis) is determined to mend her family’s reputation after a viral scandal while also tackling global diplomacy. But when a terrorist group launches an attack, aiming to manipulate the world’s most powerful leaders through deepfake technology, her mission takes a dangerous turn.

With everything on the line, she’s forced to fight her way through the chaos, using every resource at her disposal to protect her loved ones and prevent catastrophe.

The trailer also reveals that President Sutton’s family is taken hostage by a ruthless terrorist group, led by “The Boys” star Antony Starr. This marks his return to Prime Video, where he’s already made a name for himself as the menacing Homelander in the hit superhero show. Given his incredible talent for playing intense, complex villains, I can’t wait to see what he brings to this thriller.

‘G20’ looks like a genuinely fun watch

I have to admit, “G20” looks like an absolute thrill ride, packed with enough action to keep you on the edge of your seat. Academy Award winner Viola Davis has already proven her talent in “Fences,” “The Woman King,” and “The Help,” so there’s no doubt she’ll bring that same powerhouse energy (and some serious action chops) to Prime Video’s upcoming original.

Director Patricia Riggen said (h/t Variety): “This is Viola Davis as you’ve never seen her — heroically kicking tons of ass in a global thrill ride. With G20, I wanted to make the kind of classic, edge-of-your-seat action film that I’ve always been such a fan of, but one that draws on the high stakes of our modern and technologically advanced world we live in.”

Even if the storytelling doesn’t have much impact, the action and character dynamics could still make this an easy, entertaining watch, especially with Starr bringing his signature menacing charm to the villain role.

“G20” looks like exactly the kind of action-thriller I’ve been craving from the streaming service — high stakes, intense fight sequences, and Viola Davis in full badass mode. If the movie delivers the same adrenaline rush as the trailer, it’s shooting straight to the top of my watchlist.

Stream "G20" on Prime Video starting April 10.