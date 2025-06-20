Prime Video is about to lose one of the best Leonardo DiCaprio movies you (probably) haven’t watched — stream this 90%-rated war thriller while you still can

“Blood Diamond” is a 2006 movie seared into my psyche. That’s not necessarily because I’ve rewatched it loads of times, but rather it’s because for about a decade, my family’s DVD copy took up permanent residence on top of our player. I guess we were all too lazy to put the case back in the adjacent bookshelf.

Years later, and with that dusty DVD copy probably now in a landfill somewhere or sitting neglected in a thrift store, “Blood Diamond” is a movie I don’t hear people talk about very often.

In some ways, that's a little surprising considering it stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Connelly, Michael Sheen and Djimon Hounsou, so there are a lot of recognizable names involved. Plus, Leo scooped an Oscar nomination for his work on the picture.

While scrolling the list of movies being removed from Prime Video at the end of this month (on June 29, 2025), I stumbled across “Blood Diamond” and figured now would be a good time for a long-overdue rewatch while it’s still available on one of the best streaming services.

The movie is carried mostly by the strength of its cast and isn’t without its flaws, but if you’re looking for something to watch on Prime Video this week, “Blood Diamond” is a chunky action-thriller that viewers really love.

What is ‘Blood Diamond’ about?

Blood Diamond (2006) Official Trailer - Leonardo DiCaprio Movie - YouTube Watch On

Set in 1999, "Blood Diamond" opens as Sierra Leone is in the midst of a bloody civil war, with a ruthless revolutionary force roaming the countryside and forcing locals to harvest valuable diamonds to fund their campaign of terror.

Stuck in the middle of the conflict is Solomon Vandy (Djimon Hounsou), a fisherman separated from his family and forced into a work camp. After discovering a seemingly priceless diamond and burying it in the ground to avoid having to give it up to the authorities, he becomes involved with a South African mercenary, Danny Archer (Leonardo DiCaprio).

The two strike up a reluctant agreement to work together to retrieve the diamond, along with help from an American journalist (Jennifer Connelly). But getting back to the stone's location will force them to venture into rebel territory, a price that might be too great for even such a valuable treasure.

Stream ‘Blood Diamond’ on Prime Video while you can

(Image credit: Aj Pics / Warner Bros. Pictures / Alamy Stock Photo)

“Blood Diamond’s” biggest asset is definitely Leo. The A-lister gives one of his finest performances as Danny Archer, and completely captures your attention in every single scene.

Archer is a well-realized character, at first seeming entirely self-serving but eventually revealing a capacity to care for others and striking up a romance with Connelly's Maddy. And his tragic backstory only adds more dimension.

DiCaprio brings Archer to life beautifully. No wonder he was nominated for an Academy Award. Plus, he’s got a pretty great South African accent to boot.

But that’s not to say DiCaprio completely outshines his castmates. Djimon Hounsou is the movie’s heart, and rightfully received an Oscar nomination of his own. Vandy’s emotional journey to be reunited with his family is the movie’s best character arc, and by the end, don’t be shocked if you shed a few tears.

(Image credit: Cinematic / Warner Bros. Pictures / Alamy Stock Photo)

The movie’s biggest failing is that it gets bogged down repeating its thesis. Its comments on man’s greed and the craven exploitation of the innocent civilizations in society (particularly during periods of conflict) are valuable. However, this worthwhile commentary is too often presented in a rather cookie-cutter, very Hollywood manner. Some subtlety would be nice.

But even when “Blood Diamond” verges into emotional manipulation, DiCaprio and Hounsou are so darn good that they easily sell you the material. And while it presents an African continent torn apart by Civil War, it still manages to highlight the undeniable beauty of the region.

Viewers wanting bombastic thrills and frenetic firefights are well catered to, with several high-production action sequences. While the adrenaline-pumping moments perhaps feel at odds with the movie’s message, they are quite well crafted, and there is one scene in particular involving Hounsou’s son, which is smaller in scale, but it really leaves a devastating mark.

(Image credit: Pictorial Press Ltd / Warner Bros. Pictures / Alamy Stock Photo)

The movie received a mixed reception from critics. It currently scored a middling 60% on Rotten Tomatoes. However, viewers found a lot more to like about “Blood Diamond,” rating it a strong 90%.

Recent reviews praise the cast, and one even calls it “one of the greatest films of all time.” I’m not sure I’d echo that sentiment, but clearly lots of viewers liked this one quite a lot.

As noted, you have until Sunday, June 29, 2025, to watch “Blood Diamond” on Prime Video. So don't throw this one in your wishlist and forget about it (we all do it!), give it a stream as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, if you want some alternative picks which aren’t expiring soon, here’s a rundown of everything new heading to Prime Video this month.

Watch "Blood Diamond" on Prime Video until June 29, 2025