Prime Video top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now

If you’re looking for something to stream on Prime Video as we head into the weekend, then the streaming service’s list of the top 10 most-watched movies right now is a great starting point.

Here you’ll find all the flicks that are drawing the most attention from subscribers. But don’t mistakenly believe that a high spot on the list is an automatic guarantee of quality. There are quite a few duds in the top 10 right now, such as the terrible 2010s comedy “CHiPs”.

To ensure you don’t waste your precious movie-watching time on something that’s best skipped, I’m picking out my highlights in the current Prime Video top 10 down below.

This article is based on the Prime Video top 10 as of June 20, 2025

Best movies in the Prime Video top 10

'The Accountant 2' (2025)

The Accountant 2 | Official Trailer 2 - YouTube Watch On

The Ben Affleck-fronted action-thriller sequel has been an instant success on Prime Video, rocketing straight to the No. 1 spot and maintaining its position for more than a week.

“The Accountant 2” sees Affleck return to the eponymous role of Christian Wolff, an accountant by day, elite soldier by night. And this time, he’s brought his brother, Braxton (Jon Bernthal), along for the ride. The partnership between the two siblings is the movie’s best element, with one of the highlights being a scene in a dive bar that sees the pair blow off some steam.

Otherwise, viewers looking for big brawls and shoot-outs are well catered to, even if the overarching plot tying everything together is pretty routine — centering on a mystery that isn’t quite as compelling as you’d hope. “The Accountant 2” does do enough to raise your pulse, though you’re probably not going to remember much even just a few hours after watching.

Watch "The Accountant 2" on Prime Video now

‘Deep Cover’ (2025)

Deep Cover - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Prime Video’s new original action-comedy is proving popular on the streaming service, and “Deep Cover” offers a surprisingly compelling high-concept idea.

Bryce Dallas Howard, Orlando Bloom and Nick Mohammed play a trio of improv actors who are recruited by the police to go undercover in London’s criminal world, putting their “on the spot thinking” skills to good use to infiltrate a gang

The chemistry between the core trio is what really sells “Deep Cover,” and alongside a strong leading cast, there are also supporting roles for Paddy Considine, Ian McShane and Sean Bean.

You definitely have to park logic with this one as the core setup doesn’t quite hold up to scrutiny, but if you can accept the plot conveniences and just enjoy the madcap humor, “Deep Cover” is a surprisingly enjoyable time with a very solid cast under its belt.

Watch "Deep Cover" on Prime Video now

‘Oblivion’ (2013)

Oblivion Official Trailer #1 Tom Cruise Sci-Fi Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

More than a decade on from its initial release, and “Oblivion” remains one of the most incredible-looking sci-fi movies I’ve ever seen — with several stunning shots of a devastated Earth that will have you pausing just to drink them in.

The film stars Tom Cruise as a future repairman with just two weeks left on a now uninhabitable Earth. After that he's due to join the remaining survivors of a devastating conflict on an intergalactic colony. However, when he discovers a mysterious woman on the planet’s surface, he starts to question the truth of his mission and also uncovers his forgotten past.

While the movie struggles to blend genres, falling somewhere between a romance tale and a blockbuster sci-fi romp, it’s always stunning to look at, and that carries you through to the end. Plus, Cruise is as committed as ever in the leading role, which helps keep you invested even when the material he’s given comes up short.

Watch "Oblivion" on Prime Video now

Prime Video top 10 movies right now

"The Accountant 2" (2025) "Deep Cover" (2025) "The Accountant" (2016) "Oblivion" (2013) "White Chicks" (2004) "Twisters" (2024) "Chips" (2017) "Homefront" (2013) "Billy Madison" (1995) "Another Simple Favor" (2025)