I watched Prime Video’s new thriller with Nicole Kidman — and now I need to rethink my entire subscription

I really wanted to love “Holland” after seeing the first trailer.

It seemed to have all the right ingredients for an entertaining mystery thriller, especially with Nicole Kidman leading the charge. But after watching it, I can confidently say I was neither entertained nor satisfied by the time the credits rolled. Honestly, I was just severely disappointed.

And now, I’m considering canceling my Prime Video subscription.

I'm not someone who’s quick to bash movies or shows. If something is labeled as a “bad movie” by the majority of viewers, I still try to find the good in it — because as long as it’s entertaining, I consider that a win.

But unfortunately, I can't say the same about “Holland.” This mystery thriller felt more like a chore to get through, and it’s the kind of movie you've seen a hundred times before. Now that it’s No. 2 on Prime Video, I’m left questioning how a movie like this can climb to such a high ranking.

“Holland” is just more proof that Prime Video’s original movies are seriously lacking. And as someone who’s been subscribed to the streaming service for years, it has a much better slate of original shows.

Why I'm thinking of canceling Prime Video

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Prime Video used to be one of the best streaming services, but over the years (especially with price hikes and its new ad-supported plan) the quality has really taken a hit. And honestly, I’ve found myself using it less and less.

If you’re barely using a streaming service, there's not really any point in keeping it. Streaming costs in 2025 are already out of control, so canceling a subscription you don’t use often just makes sense.

“Holland” isn’t the only reason I’m considering canceling Prime Video either — it’s just the push I needed to take a serious look at what services I’m actually subscribed to.

(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios / Blossom Films)

Simply put, “Holland” is an original movie misfire, and it could have some unfortunate consequences for the streamer. Sure, it’s currently No. 2 and that might seem like a win, but if movies of this quality keep dominating the charts, we’ll just keep getting more bad movies. As long as they pull in views, nothing else really matters, right?

That’s what worries me about the future of streaming. And it’s not just Prime Video since Netflix’s $320 million blockbuster “The Electric State” also shot to No. 1, even though it was a huge let down. If numbers are the only thing that counts, quality takes a backseat.

(Image credit: Alamy)

When it comes to original movies, Prime Video just isn’t worth it anymore. “You’re Cordially Invited” and Tyler Perry’s “Duplicity” stuck around in the top 10 after release, but both were critical flops.

“My Fault: London” and “Picture This” weren’t as bad, but their reviews weren’t great either — and yet, they still hit No. 1.

I honestly can’t remember the last time a Prime Video original movie really surprised me, let alone became a critical win for the streamer.

Because of this, I’m thinking about canceling my Prime Video subscription — at least until there’s a noticeable rise in movie quality (if that ever happens). “Holland” is easily one of 2025’s biggest disappointments so far, but more than anything, it made me realize my subscription might not be worth the money right now.

Prime Video’s original shows are the only thing giving me hope

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Prime Video’s original shows are the only thing keeping me from canceling my subscription entirely. While its movie selection has been frustratingly inconsistent, the streamer still delivers when it comes to TV.

Unlike its movies, which often feel rushed or forgettable, Prime Video’s series tend to have stronger writing, better production value, and real staying power. “Reacher” continues to be one of the most talked-about shows in streaming, while “The Boys” has built a dedicated fanbase.

And finally, the brilliant “Fallout” proves that Prime Video can absolutely compete with the likes of Netflix and Max when it comes to TV.

(Image credit: Jasper Savage / Prime Video)

With “The Boys” season 5, “Fallout” season 2, and “Invincible” season 4 all on the way, I’m seriously tempted to cancel my subscription now and just resubscribe when these shows start dropping. This is the kind of content that actually deserves my (and your) money — high-quality, entertaining, and fully deserving of its massive viewership.

You’ve also got “House of David” (already renewed for season 2) and “The Wheel of Time,” both of which are holding strong in the top 10 and actually deserve to be there.

Meanwhile, if you check out Prime Video’s top 10 movies right now, almost half are critical flops and definitely not worth adding to your watchlist.

(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios/Prime Video)

Unless Prime Video’s movie quality changes overnight, I’ll probably cancel my Prime Video subscription — at least until a show I actually care about returns or a movie genuinely grabs my interest.

“Another Simple Favor” in May is the only upcoming release that has me even slightly tempted to stick around. But beyond that, there’s just not enough keeping me subscribed. If Prime Video wants to compete with Netflix, Max, and even Apple TV Plus in terms of original content, it needs to step up its movie game.

Until then, I’d rather save my money and resubscribe only when there’s something actually worth watching. Because I don’t want to go through another let down like “Holland.”