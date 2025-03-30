'Invincible' season 4 — get ready for the baddest villain ever

Prime Video's hit superhero show "Invincible" just wrapped up its third season, and you won't have to wait long to see what's in store for Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) and his crime-fighting cohorts. "Invincible" creator Robert Kirkman's Skybound Entertainment announced last week that "Invincible" season 4 will launch sometime next year.

That's not the only big news, though. The update revealed that all voice acting is complete, season 4 will feature a new storyline with Darkblood that's not in the comics, and, most importantly, that the biggest villain Mark will ever face has been cast: Thragg, the ruler of the Viltrumite Empire.

But while that name will no doubt ring bells to fans of the "Invincible" comics, viewers may not be familiar with him. We'll get into spoiler territory shortly, but suffice it to say, Thragg is the overarching villain of everything we've seen in "Invincible" so far. And he makes even formidable Viltrumite warriors like Conquest, whose brutal showdown marks season 3's finale, look like small potatoes by comparison.

But who is Thragg? And why is his debut in the "Invincible" show such a big deal? Let's dive into what to expect with "Invincible" season 4.

Thragg arrives in 'Invincible' season 4

Spoilers for "Invincible" beyond this point

Thragg, also known as Lord Thragg or Grand Regent Thragg, is the leader of the Viltrumite Empire, and his introduction undoubtedly raises the stakes for next season. Odds are he'll serve as the main antagonist for Mark Grayson / Invincible and the rest of the supes going forward, and defeating him and the Viultrumite Empire will take everything they've got.

Thragg is a major player in the comic's Viltrumite War arc, which promises to take up a significant portion of season 4 early on. After season 3 teased that Mark's dad Nolan / Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons) and Allen the Alien (Seth Rogan) could team up, the next season should see the powerful duo take the fight straight to the Viltrumite Empire, where we'll be introduced to Thragg.

(Image credit: Amazon Studio)

It's not clear yet who will bring Thragg to life, but given "Invincible's" star-studded cast, it's likely to be another big name in Hollywood. Speaking to ComicBook.com after the season 3 finale, Kirkman said of the Viltrumite emperor: "He's been cast and he's amazing."

With "Invincible's" BBEG set to take center stage in season 4, we're nearing endgame territory, and Mark and co. will have to pull out all the stops to survive — let alone win against the Viltrumite Empire's strongest warrior.