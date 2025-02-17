Netflix top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now

As one of the biggest names in streaming, Netflix's sprawling library has plenty for subscribers to enjoy. But when you're spoiled for choice, narrowing down what to watch on the streaming service can become a headache in and of itself.

Sure, the Netflix Top 10 can be a helpful tool for cutting through the noise quickly, but you can't always trust that what's popular is also worth adding to your watchlist. With that in mind, we're highlighting the best three shows you shouldn't miss from the Netflix top 10, including the final batch of episodes of "Cobra Kai," a new true crime drama worth binging, and a cozy romantic drama that's perfect for the season.

This article is based on what was in the Netflix U.S. Top 10 list as of 8:30 a.m. ET on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025.

Best shows in the Netflix top 10

'Apple Cider Vinegar'

Apple Cider Vinegar | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Fans of Netflix's other hit drama "Inventing Anna" should definitely add "Apple Cider Vinegar" to their watchlist. This binge-able crime drama based on a real-life scam tells the story of disgraced wellness influencer Belle Gibson (Kaitlyn Dever) and her best friend Milla (Alycia Debnam-Carey) as they build a global wellness empire...only to see it all come toppling down.

Belle claims to have cured her terminal brain cancer through diet, exercise, and alternative therapies, but as her story gains traction online, some disturbing truths begin to come to light. As it turns out, clean living and alternative remedies weren't the miracle cure for her cancer — because she never had cancer to begin with. It was all a carefully constructed illusion concocted to gain followers and sell cookbooks. The show also tracks the path of three other women, all of whom have some sort of connection to Belle.

Watch on Netflix now

'Sweet Magnolias'

Sweet Magnolias: Season 4 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Valentine's Day may be over, but there's always an excuse to get the margaritas flowing and revisit Netflix's romantic drama "Sweet Magnolias." Based on books by Sherryl Woods, the series follows a trio of lifelong confidantes — recently divorced Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), attorney Helen (Heather Headley) and chef Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott) — as they juggle relationships, family, and careers in their South Carolina hometown.

The latest season sees the Magnolias weather a powerful storm (and we mean that in both a meteorological and emotional sense) that rocks the town of Serenity to its core. There are also plenty of seasonal celebrations from Halloween to Christmas to navigate as well, ensuring there's never a dull moment for these BFFs.

Watch on Netflix now

'Cobra Kai'

Cobra Kai: Season 6 Part 3 | Final Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

With the final batch of episodes for "Cobra Kai" season 6 rolling out last week, it's little wonder to see the popular "Karate Kid" spin-off topping the Netflix charts yet again. Set 30 years after the original movie, it sees rivals Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) reunite and form an unexpected team as they tackle their greatest challenge yet. And now they'll have to return to where it all started: the Valley.

Following the shock at the Sekai Taikai tournament in Barcelona, the Miyagi-Do senseis and students are facing off against Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) and his tough new dojo, The Iron Dragons. The big finale wraps up decades-spanning storylines "in a way that has all those '80s movie feels and cheers and tears", as Macchio has said.

Watch on Netflix now

Full Netflix top 10 list

"Love is Blind" "Cobra Kai" "Surviving Black Hawk Down "The Åre Murders" "Sweet Magnolias" "Cassandra" "Dog Days Out" "Apple Cider Vinegar" "Resident Alien" "The Night Agent"