Netflix just got a new romantic comedy movie that’s already claimed the No. 1 spot

Valentine’s Day may be over, but that doesn’t mean you have to stop streaming romantic comedies. Netflix dropped its latest rom-com, “La Dolce Villa,” on February 13, and it’s already shot to the No. 1 spot to dethrone Dylan Sprouse’s action-thriller “Aftermath.”

“La Dolce Villa” (translated to “The Sweet Villa”) is a lighthearted rom-com in the vein of other Netflix originals like “Lonely Planet” and “Love in the Villa.” Reviews are a mixed bag, but if you’re looking for an easy, no-stakes watch on the streaming service this week, this one might be right up your alley. “Scandal” star Scott Foley plays an estranged father who travels to Italy to stop his daughter from restoring a rundown villa, only to find himself falling for the town’s mayor along the way.

If you’ve spotted “La Dolce Villa” topping the Netflix U.S. top 10 movie chart and are wondering if it’s worth a watch, here’s everything you need to know.

What is ‘La Dolce Villa’ about?

La Dolce Villa | Scott Foley | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

“La Dolce Villa” follows Eric Field (Scott Foley), a driven and pragmatic businessman who has spent years prioritizing his career over everything else. When he learns that his daughter, Olivia (Maia Reficco), has decided to invest her life savings into restoring a run-down villa in the picturesque Italian town of Montezara, he is convinced she is making a terrible mistake.

However, once he arrives in Montezara, Eric finds himself unexpectedly charmed by the town’s warmth, its slow, unhurried way of life, and the people who call it home — especially Francesca (Violante Placido), the town’s fiercely independent mayor. Though the two clash at first, an undeniable chemistry begins to grow between them.

As Olivia throws herself wholeheartedly into the villa’s restoration, she also finds an unexpected romance of her own with Giovanni (Giuseppe Futia), a charming and free-spirited local chef.

Should you stream ‘La Dolce Villa’ on Netflix?

(Image credit: Netflix)

If you’ve already streamed most of Netflix’s romantic comedies or just want something incredibly light and easy, “La Dolce Villa” might be worth a watch. As a big fan of the genre, I usually crave rom-coms with a little more depth, but “La Dolce Villa” feels pretty hollow despite its visual charm.

Scott Foley brings enough comedic appeal to make the movie a relatively smooth ride. His character’s awkwardness shines, especially in his interactions with Francesca, his love interest. But their romance feels rushed, unlikely to satisfy romance fans. The same goes for his daughter, Olivia (Reficco), who suddenly falls for Giovanni despite barely sharing any meaningful moments with him. That said, Maia Reficco definitely has rising star potential.

“La Dolce Villa” isn’t a bad movie, but it’s definitely near the bottom of the list when it comes to choosing a rom-com. I found myself wishing it had leaned more into the estranged father-daughter relationship, which initially seemed like the heart of the story. There’s little tension, no real conflict, and while that makes for a simple, breezy watch, it ultimately feels underwhelming. At the very least, it serves as a heartwarming love letter to the beauty of Italy.

(Image credit: Giulia Parmigiani / Netflix)

At the time of writing, “La Dolce Villa” has just seven critic reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, with no official score yet, and the reactions are pretty mixed. Meanwhile, the audience rating sits at 44% (as of time of writing), with most viewers criticizing the stiff acting, weak script, and predictable plot.

Eddie Harrison from Film Authority said: “La Dolce Villa is not the bellissima product that romance-seekers might hope for to complete their chill-out session…processed comfort-food rather than a meal prepared with genuine love.”

Decider’s John Serba also wasn’t a fan, stating that the movie has “flimsy noodle-armed comedy, multiple instances of rom-com interrupted Kisses and a marked dearth of chemistry between Placido and Foley.”

However, Alissa Wilkinson from New York Times found something to enjoy. She said: “It’s a glossy fairy tale about Americans having lighthearted adventures in Europe, getting into scrapes and falling in love and charming the pants off all the locals.” LeisureByte’s Archi Sengupta claimed it’s a “sweet film that is all about its love for Italy and with hardly any stakes.”

If you’re still in the mood for a simple romantic comedy that's very easy to watch, you can stream “La Dolce Villa” on Netflix now. But if you’re no longer feeling it, see what else is new on Netflix in February 2025 or check out this charming romance movie that's streaming for free on Prime Video.