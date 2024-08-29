How to watch 'Here Come the Irish' online — stream Notre Dame football docuseries from anywhere

The long summer wait for the return of college football is over and, ahead of Notre Dame's first game of the season on Saturday, a new fly-on-the-wall docuseries focusing on one of the NCAA's most storied teams is here to whet the appetite. Read on as we reveal all the information you need to watch "Here Come the Irish" online and from anywhere with a VPN.

Touted by host streamer Peacock as boasting "exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and interviews that take you deeper into Notre Dame football than you’ve ever been before," the comparisons to "Welcome to Wrexham" are unavoidable.

The genius of that series is the way it has melded the tale of on-pitch seasons with the human stories you don't normally see and similarly, "Here Come the Irish" will shine a light on the players inside the Fighting Irish helmets in real time, as Marcus Freeman's team pursue their first championship in nearly 40 years.

From the ongoing balancing act of hard training and academic study, to match prep and the febrile Notre Dame Stadium game day atmosphere, "Here Come the Irish" is set to give football fans an unprecedented peek behind the curtain at the house that Rockne built. Episodes are set to drop throughout the 2024 college season, culminating in the finale in January (you can see a full schedule at the bottom of this article).

Here's everything you need to watch the "Here Come the Irish" online and stream it from wherever you are in the world.

"Here Come the Irish" is streaming exclusively on NBC's streaming service Peacock from Thursday, August 29, starting with a double bill. You'll find a full schedule of the seven planned episodes at the bottom of this article, with the finale set for January 16, 2025.

A subscription to Peacock costs $7.99/month for Premium membership, but the $13.99 Premium Plus plan gives you an ad-free experience and allows you download episodes to watch offline.

'Here Come the Irish' trailer and episode schedule

'Here Come the Irish' trailer

Below is Peacock's official trailer for "Here Come the Irish":

Here Come the Irish | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

'Here Come the Irish' episode guide

