How to watch 'Stranded on Honeymoon Island' online – stream Australian reality TV from anywhere

It's a new reality show from the makers of MAFS and "Stranded on Honeymoon Island" does pretty much what it says on the tin with attractive fame-hungry wannabes trying to find romance while enjoying their 15 minutes of fame.

Here's how to watch "Stranded on Honeymoon Island" from anywhere.

'Stranded on Honeymoon Island' - Release date, TV channel, Streaming guide "Stranded on Honeymoon Island" season 1 is already available to stream for free in Australia.

• FREE STREAM — TVNZ Plus (New Zealand)

• AUS — 7Plus

Watch anywhere — try NordVPN

In what must surely be the last format of televised matchmaking imaginable (watch this space) "Stranded on Honeymoon Island" sees couples paired up by experts taken to a tropical island in the South Pacific with nothing but their wedding outfits. They are then dumped there.

It remains to be see how expert the experts actually are but several pre-broadcast leaks from the show suggest that they might not be involved in the next season. That said, if you have seen the gossip, it could well be worth watching to see how the producers deal with several tricky situations.

A British version is also on the way, and no doubt an American edition will follow. For now, you can only watch the original Australian series. Read on to find out how to watch "Stranded on Honeymoon Island" online and on TV.

Watch 'Stranded on Honeymoon Island' for FREE in New Zealand

The first season of "Stranded on Honeymoon Island" is available to stream for free on TVNZ+ right now. You can stream "Stranded on Honeymoon Island" free on TVNZ Plus from anywhere in the world with a VPN, as a Kiwi abroad. Full details on how to do that just below. How to watch TVNZ Plus from anywhere

Watch "Stranded on Honeymoon Island" from abroad

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "Stranded on Honeymoon Island" on TVNZ+ or your usual subscription?

You can still watch the reality TV dating show thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. We recommend NordVPN.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Watch 'Stranded on Honeymoon Island' around the world

Can I watch 'Stranded on Honeymoon Island' in the U.S., U.K., Australia or Canada?

"Stranded on Honeymoon Island" Australia is made by and available to stream on 7Plus in Australia.

The Australian version of "Stranded on Honeymoon Island" will not be broadcast in the UK but a homegrown version presented by Davina McCall is due on the BBC later this year (per this BBC statement, Mar 1, 2025). Read about it here first.

Unfortunately there are no release dates at yet for the Australian version of "Stranded on Honeymoon Island" in the U.S., U.K. and Canada.

In the meantime, viewers from New Zealand can tune in for free, as you usually would using a VPN like NordVPN.

Meet the 'Stranded on Honeymoon Island' contestants

Georgia & Chad: Georgia, 35, was dumped by her fiancé three days before the wedding so knows all about being stranded. Chad is a 47 year old arthroplasty expert who has been single for most of his life. Your guess is as good as mine.

Amy & Mike: Amy, 30, is a TikTok influencer and Mike a comedian and television host. Amy wants to try “something different to be successful in love.”

Jess & Sam: 38-year-old Jess is a professional relationship coach who is... erm.... single. Perhaps Sam, a 31 year old personal trainer from NSW, can show her where she’s going wrong.

Dani & Emanuel: Emanuel, 33, is a music producer ready to settle down while 35-year-old career coach Dani is all about "You Only Live Once.” What could possibly go right?

Emily & Tom: Ambitious corporate executive Emily, 29, is with business analyst Tom, 30, so if it doesn’t work out they can work out why with a spreadsheet and run it up a flagpole to see who salutes it.

Brie & Byron: Dancer Brie, 29, wants someone who is “hot, beachy, smart, kind, bad boy, introverted, silly, funny, committed and adventurous [man] with good hygiene”. Is year-old electrician Byron any of those things? We’ll soon find out.

'Stranded on Hollywood Island' - Episode guide

Season 01 Episode 01: Six unlucky in love Aussies have been matched and will now be married and stranded together for 21 days to see if in the wildest ever dating experience they can find everlasting love.

S01 E02: Three new couples say “I do” and are whisked away to Honeymoon Island with nothing more than the clothes on their back.

S01 E03: It’s the first Couples Cove for the newlyweds and sparks are set to fly.

S01 E04: Day six hits on our Honeymoon Islands and our couples deep dive into an intimacy crate after washing up on their shores.

S01 E05: It’s day eight and the couples receive another surprise crate and face off at the next Couples Cove.

S01 E06: While some relationships thrive, others face challenges, with the aftermath of Couple Cove's still lingering in the air.

S01 E07: As one couple pulls the flare and leaves the experience for good, two couples ignite fire in another way - taking their relationship to the next level.

S01 E08: A peek into life beyond the island’s shores will burst their love bubbles and the newlyweds will be left to contemplate if they can truly see a future with their partner.

What you need to know about the 'Stranded on Honeymoon Island'

Who is the presenter of the Australian version of "Stranded on Honeymoon Island" The show is narrated by radio host Jackie O (Henderson). She has previously presented shows such as "Popstars", "Big Brother Australia" and "The Masked Singer Australia".

