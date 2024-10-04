How to watch 'Aussie Shore' online and from anywhere

"Aussie Shore" – Australia's answer to "Jersey Shore" and "Geordie Shore" – is being called 'the most X-rated reality TV show ever'. Which is pretty shocking when you consider what "Dating Naked UK" has to offer. Episodes 1 and 2 are streaming now, if you're curious...

Here's how to watch "Aussie Shore" online. Currently traveling abroad? You can stream new episodes from anywhere with a VPN.

Stream ‘Aussie Shore’ online for free: date and streaming options The first two episodes of “Aussie Shore" premiered on Thurs, Oct 3 and are available now. Another two drop every Thursday.

• U.K. — Watch on Paramount+ (FREE trial)

• Australia — Watch on Paramount+ (FREE trial)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Sex, full-frontal nudity and shocking secrets – "Aussie Shore" isn't exactly family viewing. But the exploits of 11 fresh-faced singletons having the summer of their lives under the watchful eye of 'House Boss' Charlotte Crosby (OG star of smash-hit U.K. franchise "Geordie Shore") doesn't stint on the debauchery.

Filmed in Cairns, North Queensland, each sun-kissed installment promises 'some of the most graphic scenes seen in Australia TV history'. And if episode one is anything to go by – it features a scene that would make Snooki blush – the producers have delivered the goods.

The cast members are mostly unknowns although viewers may recognise Callum Hole from "I'm a Celeb".

Is "Aussie Shore" the continuation of a pioneering cultural phenomena? Or reality TV nonsense? Read on below as we explain everything about how to watch "Aussie Shore" online and free with a Paramount Plus subscription.

How to watch 'Aussie Shore' online from anywhere

Just because Paramount Plus isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you have to miss "Aussie Shore" if you find yourself in a country where the service isn't provided.

With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go. We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

Where to watch 'Aussie Shore' online in the U.K.

"Aussie Shore" is available to watch in the U.K. on Paramount Plus.

New members are eligible for a 7-day Paramount Plus trial, which means you could watch brand-new episodes of "Aussie Shore" free online. See below.

Traveling abroad? You can access your usual Paramount Plus subscription from anywhere thanks to NordVPN.

The Paramount Plus library includes "Survivor", "NCIS" and "Ghosts", as well as originals like "1923", "Lawmen: Bass Reeves", and "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds." Membership is £6.99 a month and new users receive a free 7-day trial.

How to watch 'Aussie Shore' in Canada

"Aussie Shore" is available in Canada on Paramount Plus.

New members can take advantage of a 7-day Paramount Plus FREE trial , which means you can watch brand-new episodes of "Aussie Shore" for free.

Traveling abroad? You can access your usual Paramount Plus subscription from anywhere thanks to NordVPN.

Can you watch 'Aussie Shore' online in the U.S.?

It looks like U.S. viewers are still waiting on "Aussie Shore" season 1 to arrive Stateside. There's confirmation that it will ever do so.

If "Aussie Shore" does ever land in the States some of the full-frontal nudity may well be pixelated out.

Don't forget: If you out of the country – the U.K. or Canada, for example – you can always use a VPN such as NordVPN to access your usual Paramount Plus account from anywhere.

Watch 'Aussie Shore' 2024 online and on TV in Australia

"Aussie Shore" season 1 is, of course, available in Australia on Paramount Plus.

New members are eligible for a 7-day Paramount Plus FREE trial , which means you could watch outrageous episodes of "Aussie Shore" free online right now.

Episodes 1 and 2 landed on Thursday, October 3, 2024. Two episode drop each week until the "Aussie Shore" finale.

Traveling abroad? You can access your usual Paramount Plus subscription from anywhere thanks to NordVPN.

‘Aussie Shore' cast – season 1 (2024)

CALLUM

Playboy Callum first appeared on our screens on Love Island Australia where his hilarious banter and spontaneity were a recipe for fun, but also disaster in the best way possible. More recently, he won a legion of fans on the latest season of "I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!". The charismatic jokester earned himself a third-place spot after Australia fell in love with his overall lack of knowledge on basically everything around him. Cheeky, naughty and wildly fun, Callum’s electric personality and endless energy always kept things interesting for his fellow campmates and those watching at home.

CATIA

Self-proclaimed ‘Hot Mess’ Catia will flirt with anything that breathes. The 23-year-old trainee PT falls in love every weekend and, according to her mates, goes missing on a night out so often they’ve started writing their phone numbers on her arms.

NARDOS

Perth law graduate Nardos just finished her studies but she’s not in a rush to get a job when she knows her partying ways can be funded by the bank of mum and dad… and the dole. The party animal will be a force of nature in the house, and on any dance floor she can find.

LEXIE

Pocket rocket Lexi may be 5’2 but her huge personality more than packs a punch. Pansexual (attracted to whoever she connects with), 23-years-old and a content creator, Lexie lives by the motto “f**k it”. Always down for some fun, be it a vodka or a nudie run, Lexie does what she wants and faces the consequences of her actions… later.

LILY

At just 21, Lily will be the baby of the house but she makes up for it with her impeccable vibes. Admittedly, Lily says she first gets noticed for her boobs, then her loud energy. But don’t get on her bad side, the mischief maker isn’t one to be messed with and while she may look sweet, she’ll ruin anyone that dares cross her.

JAEDA

On the job site, 22-year-old Jaeda describes herself as “conservative and mean”, but as soon as Friday arvo rolls around, the building manager transforms into a party monster. Jaeda’s gift of the gab is so powerful she once managed to flirt her way into getting a ride home from a paramedic in an ambulance.

MANAAKI

Tall, dark, handsome, and an impulsive sh*t-stirrer, model and professional heartbreaker Manaaki spends most of his time partying. With a heavily religious mum and a dad who was in a gang, the 22-year-old was exposed to both worlds growing up, and now lives his life as a shameless attention seeker.

CON

No stranger to hard work, be it in the barbershop he set up in his garage or on his rig, he takes pride in his appearance and hopes the women in his life do the same. At 27 and 6’0, Con hopes to be the alpha of the house, and believes his sense of humour (and knack for poetry) will be key to winning over the ladies, adding, “if you can make them giggle, you can make their arse jiggle”.

COOPER

A gym junkie covered in tatts, Cooper knows what it’s like for people to judge him, even his own mum describes him as “a bit of a c*ckhead”. Deep down the 27-year-old labourer and fitness model is a big softie and serial monogamist is always falling in love, until the “post nut clarity” kicks in and he’s on to the next lucky lady.

TOM

Tom certainly puts the ‘F boy’ in farm boy. Originally from country Victoria, the serial shagger knows his good looks can get him into trouble. On his last holiday he earned himself the title of most hated after sleeping with too many of the women on the trip.

KYLE

Describing himself as “probably gay… but a mix of bisexual”, Kyle’s own friends describe him as chaotic and ruthless on a night out. Working as a court officer, the 25-year-old pot-stirrer doesn’t hold back when there’s drama afoot and is not afraid to get messy.

