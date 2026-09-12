iPhone 18 Pro preorders in Australia — top offers and plans from Optus, Vodafone, Telstra and more

The latest iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max have been officially announced, and if you're eager to get your hands on one in Australia, I've got you covered.

Right now, both handsets are available for preorder starting tonight at 10pm AEST on Saturday, September 12. The iPhone 18 Pro starts at AU$2,099 for the 256GB model, and the iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at AU$2,299 for the 256GB model. Both can be purchased on Apple's website, either outright or via Apple's financing program with Afterpay. Alongside the Apple Store, retailers and telcos such as Amazon, JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys, Vodafone, Optus and Telstra will stock the new handsets.

Select retailers will accept trade-ins for your old phone and offer credit towards the 18 Pro or Pro Max. Apple is also offering between AU$70 and AU$1,595 trade-in credit, with the higher credit reserved for a newer phone — i.e. an iPhone 17 Pro Max. If you're opting for a trade-in, you can calculate out your phone's credit value at Optus, Vodafone or JB Hi-Fi.

I'll stop with the waffling — here are the best iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max preorder offers available right now.

iPhone 18 Pro offers

iPhone 18 Pro - up to AU$780 off with Optus' Launch Plus Promo Plan: at Optus Score up to AU$780 in value with Optus' iPhone 18 Pro Launch Plus Promo plan over 36 months. If you opt for Optus' iPhone SIM plan when ordering the new iPhone 18 Pro, you'll save AU$120 off the first year, bringing the plan price from AU$79p/m to just AU$59p/m. The plan includes 360GB data, and Optus Upgrade & Protect at no extra cost. Plus, you'll also receive AU$10p/m of Optus SubHub credit for 12 months, which you can put towards subscriptions within the platform. Additionally, customers who trade in an eligible device can receive a Mastercard gift card worth up to AU$1,500. This offer ends on October 31, 2026.

iPhone 18 Pro - 12, 24 or 36 month payment plans + three months free Apple Music & Apple TV: at Vodafone Australia Right now, Vodafone is offering up to AU$200 of trade-in credit for eligible devices and has discounted SIM plans for the iPhone 18 Pro. You can pay monthly instalments over 12- to 36-month periods, with it just AU$58.30p/m for the 256GB device on a 36-month payment plan. As for SIM plans, Vodafone's launch offers include the Small Plan with 65GB data for AU$45p/m (for 12 months, then AU$58p/m), the Medium Plan with 220GB data for AU$50p/m (for 12 months, then AU$68p/m) and the Large Plan with 420GB data for AU$55p/m (for 12 months, then AU$78p/m).

iPhone 18 Pro - up to AU$1,360 gift card credit + up to AU$100 off with old phone trade-in: at JB Hi-Fi JB Hi-Fi has a seriously good preorder deal right now for those with trade-in-worthy phones. If you have an iPhone 13 to iPhone 17, you can score up to AU$1,360 in gift card credit, and with an eligible trade-in, you can score an additional AU$100 off a new iPhone 18 Pro if you preorder by September 17, 2026. What a win!

iPhone 18 Pro - 12, 24 or 36 month payment plans: at WhistleOut AU Again, much like Vodafone, Telstra isn't offering any perks or extras for iPhone 18 Pro preorders at the moment. You can trade in your old phone and use Telstra's website to check your eligibility. You can pay monthly instalments over 12- to 36-month periods, and it's AU$58.30p/m for the 256GB device on a 36-month plan. That said, you'll need to factor in a SIM plan cost, as you cannot buy the device outright from Telstra.

iPhone 18 Pro Max offers

iPhone 18 Pro Max - up to AU$780 off with Optus' Launch Plus Promo Plan: at Optus Score up to AU$780 in value with Optus' iPhone 18 Pro Max Launch Plus Promo plan over 36 months. If you opt for Optus' iPhone SIM plan when ordering the new iPhone 18 Pro, you'll save AU$120 off the first year, bringing the plan price from AU$79p/m to just AU$59p/m. The plan includes 360GB data, and Optus Upgrade & Protect at no extra cost. Plus, you'll also receive AU$10p/m of Optus SubHub credit for 12 months, which you can put towards subscriptions within the platform. Additionally, customers who trade in an eligible device can receive a Mastercard gift card worth up to AU$1,500. This offer ends on October 31, 2026.

iPhone 18 Pro Max - 12, 24 or 36 month payment plans + three months free Apple Music & Apple TV: at Vodafone Australia Right now, Vodafone is offering up to AU$200 of trade-in credit for eligible devices and has discounted SIM plans for the iPhone 18 Pro Max. You can pay monthly instalments over 12- to 36-month periods, with it just AU$63.86p/m for the 256GB device on a 36-month payment plan. As for SIM plans, Vodafone's launch offers include the Small Plan with 65GB data for AU$45p/m (for 12 months, then AU$58p/m), the Medium Plan with 220GB data for AU$50p/m (for 12 months, then AU$68p/m) and the Large Plan with 420GB data for AU$55p/m (for 12 months, then AU$78p/m).

iPhone 18 Pro Max - up to AU$1,360 gift card credit + up to AU$100 off with old phone trade-in: at JB Hi-Fi JB Hi-Fi has a seriously good preorder deal right now for those with trade-in-worthy phones. If you have an iPhone 13 to iPhone 17, you can score up to AU$1,360 in gift card credit, and with an eligible trade-in, you can score an additional AU$100 off a new iPhone 18 Pro Max if you preorder by September 17, 2026. What a win!

iPhone 18 Pro Max - 12, 24 or 36 month payment plans: at WhistleOut AU Telstra isn't currently offering any perks or extras for iPhone 18 Pro Max preorders. You can trade in your old phone and use Telstra's website to check your eligibility. You can pay monthly instalments over 12- to 36-month periods, and it's AU$63.86p/m for the 256GB device on a 36-month plan. That said, you'll need to factor in a SIM plan cost, as you cannot buy the device outright from Telstra.

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