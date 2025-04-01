'1923' season 2 set to end with movie-sized finale — but there's more "Yellowstone" spinoffs to come

'1923' season 2 finale could be the end of the road for 'Yellowstone' spinoff

A promotional shot of Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in 1923 season 2
(Image credit: Paramount+)

"Yellowstone" prequel "1923" is set for an epic, double-length season 2 finale this weekend.

Per TV Insider, we know that "1923's" sophomore season will conclude with an explosive finale that will run for nearly two hours when it airs on Paramount Plus on Sunday, April 6.

A precise runtime hasn't been revealed, though the site described the finale, which is titled "A Dream and a Memory" — as "a longer episode released all at once".

How this feature-length finale, "A Dream and a Memory" is meant to follow "1923" season 2's penultimate episode, "The Mountain Teeth of Monsters", remains to be seen.

Given everything that happened in that recent episode, though — spoilers imminent — we're doubtless in for a major finale.

Season 2's sixth episode saw no fewer than seven characters meet their end, including the loss of Jack Dutton (Darren Mann). Revenge and justice are sure to follow soon, right?

What we know about the '1923' season 2 finale right now

Jack Dutton (Darren Mann) on horseback in a scene from "1923" season 2

(Image credit: Trae Patton/Paramount Plus)

An image indicating spoilers are ahead.

Not much has been revealed just yet, beyond a short episode logline. It reads: "Jacob [Harrison Ford] and his crew eagerly await Spencer's [Brandon Sklenar] return at the train station. Teonna has a fateful run in. Alexandra braves the cold."

Aside from the death of Jack Dutton, the penultimate episode also saw the deaths of Father Renaud (Sebastian Roché), Marshal Kent (Jamie McShane), Pete Plenty Clouds (Cole Brings Plenty), Runs His Horse (Michael Spears), and British socialites, Paul (Augustus Prew) and Hillary (Janet Montgomery).

Are we getting '1923' season 3?

Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton in 1923 Yellowstone prequel

(Image credit: Paramount Plus)

Right now, we don't have an answer. It's previously been reported that Taylor Sheridan pitched the show as a two-season story.

However, Paramount hasn't officially confirmed whether "A Dream and a Memory" will bring "1923" to an end. Could the door be open for more? That might well depend on how this finale plays out.

Star Helen Mirren previously told THR that she'd be open to returning, adding: "Well, if any other job came my way where I got to work with Harrison, I would say yes in a nanosecond. If it happens to be an extension of this story, absolutely. As long as Harrison is in it, I’ll be there.

Even if this is it for "1923", there's still more from Sheridan on the horizon, as spinoffs "The Madison" and "1944" have both been announced, plus there's been chatter about another series led by Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser).

The "1923" season 2 finale premieres Sunday, April 6, on Paramount Plus. Looking for more streaming recommendations? Check out our guide to the best Paramount Plus shows and movies to stream right now.

Martin Shore
Staff Writer, Streaming

Martin is a Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, covering all things movies and TV. If it’s in the theaters or available to stream somewhere, he’s probably watched it… especially if it has a dragon in it. Before joining the team, he was a Staff Writer at What To Watch where he wrote about a broad range of shows that stretched from "Doctor Who" and "The Witcher" to "Bridgerton" and "Love Island". When he’s not watching the next must-see movie or show, he’s probably still in front of a screen playing massive RPGs, reading, spending a fortune on TCGs, or watching the NFL.

