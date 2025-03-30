New on Paramount Plus in April 2025 — all the movies and shows to watch

Ready to watch something new this spring? Paramount Plus is serving up plenty of must-watch content for April 2025.

"The Last Stop in Yuma County" follows a traveling salesman's encounter with robbers at an isolated Arizona rest stop, And if you're into good music, be sure to check out the star-studded London Palladium special featuring Elton John and Brandi Carlile, where the duo showcases their greatest hits and previews their forthcoming album "Who Believes in Angels?".

Finally, "The Return" is a powerful modern adaptation of "The Odyssey" with Ralph Fiennes leading the cast as Odysseus, who returns to the land of Ithaca a changed man after war.

Read on to catch the rest of what's new this month on Paramount Plus.

New on Paramount Plus in April 2025: Top Picks

‘The Last Stop in Yuma County'

THE LAST STOP IN YUMA COUNTY | Official Trailer | Starring Jim Cummings - YouTube Watch On

In this taut thriller, a traveling salesman's routine pit stop at an Arizona rest area transforms into a nightmare when two bank robbers storm the location. The criminals turn the remote desert outpost into an impromptu fortress, holding the salesman and other unfortunate travelers at gunpoint.

Soon, the salesman finds himself being forced to make some uncomfortable decisions. If you're in the mood for a gritty western, this one's for you.

Watch on Paramount Plus starting April 1

'An Evening with Elton John and Brandi Carlile'

Who Believes In Angels? Stories From The Edge Of Creation (Official Trailer) - YouTube Watch On

Filmed at the London Palladium, Elton John joins forces with vocalist Brandi Carlile for an intimate primetime special. The one-night-only concert celebrates both artists' careers as they sing some of their bigggest hits while offering a glimpse into their friendship outside of the music business.

There's also an exclusive preview of their collaborative album "Who Believes in Angels?", their first full-length project together.

Watch on Paramount Plus with Showtime starting April 6

'The Return'

The Return | Official Trailer | Bleecker Street - YouTube Watch On

This reimagining of the classic epic "The Odyssey" stars Ralph Fiennes as Odysseus, who finally reaches Ithaca's shores after two decades of absence. He finds himself a stranger in his own kingdom alongside his wife Penelope (Juliette Binoche), who's been fighting off suitor after suitor.

Odysseus has to reclaim not just his throne and wife but his own essence as the hero we all know him to be. But as the fallen king of Ithaca, will he be able to return to his former glory?

Watch the premiere on Paramount Plus on April 21

Originals, exclusives & premieres

April 1: "The Last Stop in Yuma County"

While stranded at a rural Arizona rest stop, a traveling salesman is thrust into a dire hostage situation by the arrival of two bank robbers with no qualms about using cruelty—or cold, hard steel—to protect their bloodstained fortune.

April 1: "Before Dawn"

After leaving his family’s sheep farm in the Australian outback, a young man joins his countrymen on the western front of World War I with hopes of helping expedite an end to the bloody conflict.

April 6: "An Evening with Elton John and Brandi Carlile" special

Filming on March 26 at London’s iconic Palladium Theatre, the primetime concert special will feature live performances from Elton John and Brandi Carlile, including a selection of their individual greatest hits, captivating stories about the pair’s enduring friendship, and an exclusive preview of their new joint album, “Who Believes in Angels?”

April 15: "The Carters: Hurts to Love You" documentary premiere

The two-part documentary is a raw and intimate look inside the celebrity family of pop superstars Nick and Aaron Carter told by the singers’ sister Angel, and follows fame’s devastating toll on their family.

April 21: "The Return"

After 20 years away, Odysseus (Ralph Fiennes) washes up on the shores of Ithaca, unrecognizable. The King has returned from the Trojan War, but much has changed in his kingdom. His beloved wife Penelope (Juliette Binoche) is a prisoner in her own home, hounded by suitors vying to be king. Odysseus is no longer the mighty warrior from years past—but he must rediscover his strength in order to win back all that he has lost.

New shows on Paramount Plus in April 2025

April 9

"Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out" (season 21)

April 16

"Inside the Factory" (season 8)

April 23

"The Challenge" (season 40)

April 30

"Blaze and the Monster Machines: Super Wheels" special

"How Did They Build That?" (season 2 and 3)

**All Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers can live stream CBS titles via the live feed on Paramount+. Those titles will be available on-demand to all subscribers the day after they air live.

Dates for library titles are subject to change

New movies on Paramount Plus in April 2025

April 1

"Along Came a Spider"

"April Fool’s Day"

"Arrival"

"Braveheart"

"Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’"

"Clear and Present Danger"

"Clerks"

"Cop Land"

"Deep Impact"

"Dope"

"Empire Records"

"Escape from Alcatraz"

"Faster"

"Flags of Our Fathers"

"Four Brothers"

"Fresh" (1994)

"Gangs of New York"

"Girl, Interrupted"

"Hard Eight"

"Hardball"

"Harriet the Spy"

"Head of State"

"Her"

"Hot Rod"

"I See You"

"Kaboom"

"Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events"

"Malcolm X"

"Marvelous and the Black Hole"

"Moneyball"

"Nacho Libre"

"Noah"

"Paranormal Activity"

"Patriot Games"

"Point Break" (1991)

"Regarding Henry"

"Rings" (2017)

"Rounders"

"S.W.A.T." (2003)

"Sabrina" (1954)

"Scary Movie"

"Seven Psychopaths"

"Shaolin Soccer"

"Sherlock Gnomes"

"Sidewalks of New York"

"Smoke Signals"

"Soapdish"

"Space Jam" (1996)

"Sucker Punch"

"Sunset Boulevard"

"Team America: World Police"

"Terminator 2: Judgement Day"

"Terminator Genisys"

"The Bye Bye Man"

"The Caddy" (1953)

"The Collector"

"The Core"

"The Courier"

"The Gambler"

"The Gift"

"The Girl on the Train"

"The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo"

"The Guilt Trip"

"The Lookout"

"The Ring"

"The Ring Two"

"The Running Man"

"The Saint"

"The Score"

"The Sons of Katie Elder"

"The Spiderwick Chronicles"

"The Truman Show"

"The Tuxedo"

"The Uninvited" (2009)

"Three Days of the Condor"

"Twisted"

"Uncommon Valor"

"Underclassman"

"Undisputed"

"Unforgiven"

"Up in Smoke"

"Young Sherlock Holmes"

April 7

"London Town"

April 14

"Boogie Woogie"

"Certain Women"

Live sports on Paramount Plus in April 2025

April 2

Coppa Italia Frecciarossa Semifinal Leg 1 – AC Milan vs. Inter

April 5

Serie A – Parma vs. Inter Milan

April 6

Serie A – Roma vs. Juventus

NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Final Four National Semifinals

Professional Bull Riders

We Need to Talk

Sail Grand Prix – Los Angeles

United Soccer League – San Antonio FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC

April 7

NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship

April 8

UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal Leg 1 – Arsenal vs. Real Madrid

UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal Leg 1 – Bayern Munich vs. Inter Milan

April 9

UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal Leg 1 – PSG vs. Aston Villa

UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal Leg 1 – Barcelona vs. Borussia Dortmund

April 10

UEFA Europa League Quarterfinals Leg 1

UEFA Conference League Quarterfinals Leg 1

April 10–13

Masters Live

April 12

NWSL – Houston Dash vs. Angel City FC

We Need to Talk

The Masters Third Round Coverage

April 13

The Masters Final Round Coverage

A Champion's Dream – Jordan Spieth at the 2015 Masters

Jim Nantz Remembers Augusta – The Legend of Bernhard Langer

Serie A – Lazio vs. Roma

April 15

UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal Leg 2 – Borussia Dortmund vs. Barcelona

UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal Leg 2 – Aston Villa vs. PSG

April 16

UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal Leg 2 – Real Madrid vs. Arsenal

UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal Leg 2 – Inter Milan vs. Bayern Munich

April 17

UEFA Europa League Quarterfinal Leg 2

UEFA Conference League Quarterfinal Leg 2

April 19

Formula E – Miami E-Prix

Sail Grand Prix – San Francisco

April 19–20

PGA Tour – RBC Heritage (Third and Final Round Coverage)

April 20

Professional Bull Riders

April 23

Coppa Italia Frecciarossa Semifinal Leg 2 – Inter vs. AC Milan

April 26

NWSL – Washington Spirit vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC

AFC Champions League Elite – Yokohama F. Marinos vs. Al Nassr

April 26–27

PGA Tour – Zurich Classic of New Orleans (Third and Final Round Coverage)

April 27

Professional Bull Riders

April 29–30

UEFA Champions League Semifinal Leg 1

AFC Champions League Elite Semifinals

Throughout April

Scottish Professional Football League competition

English Football League competition

Serie A competition

AFC Champions League Elite competition