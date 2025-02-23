How to watch '1923' season 2 online — stream 'Yellowstone' spinoff from anywhere
The Dutton family are in Montana. Check. The weather is bad. Check. The bad guys are really bad. Check. It's 1923. Check
Is it really "1923" season 2 already? Small amount of sarcasm permitted. The long-awaited season 2 of the second "Yellowstone" prequel (after "1883") was delayed by the strikes in Hollywood but is here now and does not disappoint. As ever with this franchise, it's an origin story that stands on its own two feet. Read on to catch up to where we are with the Duttons...
"1923" season 2 premieres exclusively on Paramount Plus in the U.S. and internationally — viewers can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.
"1923" season 2 premieres in the U.S. on Sunday, February 23 on Paramount Plus at 9 p.m. P.T. / 12 a.m. E.T.
• U.S. — Paramount Plus
• Global — Paramount Plus
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free
After the finale to the first season, "1923" season 2 sees WWI veteran Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) and Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) trying to make their way back to Montana where Jacob (Harrison Ford) and Cara (Helen Mirren) are busy trying to hold on to Dutton Ranch in the face of a biting winter and grasping capitalist adversaries.
Chief among these is the thoroughly detestable Donald Whitfield (Timothy Dalton) who may or may not have bitten off more than he can chew when faced with the determined gun-toting Dutton family. As Cara puts it in the trailer below, "Anything worth having is worth fighting for."
Here's our guide to how to watch "1923" season 2 online and from anywhere in the world.
How to watch '1923' season 2 in the U.S.
In the U.S. "1923" season 2 premieres on Sunday, February 23 on Paramount Plus at 12 a.m. E.T./9 p.m. P.T.
Paramount Plus plans start from $7.99/month (or $59.99 per year), increasing to get rid of the ads and get access to live shows from Showtime.
If you are traveling outside the U.S. right now and can't access Paramount Plus, try NordVPN to unlock your usual service as if you were at home.
Paramount Plus is CBS's streaming service that includes loads of exclusive, original content too. Its deep library includes "Survivor" and "Big Brother" episodes, as well as originals like "1923" and "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds". The Showtime plan also comes with the network's shows, like "Billions" and "Yellowjackets".
How to watch '1923' season 2 from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from accessing your usual subscription?
You can still watch "1923" season 2 thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Ideal when you're away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best VPN on the market – find out why in our NordVPN review.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view an American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to Paramount Plus and stream new episodes of "1923" season 2 online.
How to watch '1923' season 2 in Canada
As with the U.S., "1923" season 2 premieres in Canada on Sunday, February 23 on Paramount Plus at 12 a.m. E.T./9 p.m. P.T.
Not in Canada at the moment? Signing up to NordVPN will help you access your usual streaming service when you're overseas.
How to watch '1923' season 2 in Australia
In Australia, "1923" season 2 premieres on Paramount Plus on Sunday, February 23 on Paramount Plus.
Not in Australia at the moment? Use one of the best VPN services to access your usual streaming service. We recommend NordVPN thanks to its speed, reliability and trusted security features.
How to watch '1923' season 2 online in the U.K.
In the U.K., "1923" season 2 premieres on Paramount Plus on Sunday, February 23 on Paramount Plus at 5 a.m. GMT.
Abroad? Don't panic. You can use one of the best streaming VPN services to access your usual domestic streaming service with a VPN. We recommend NordVPN thanks to its speed, reliability and trusted security features.
How to watch '1923' season 2 online in New Zealand
In New Zealand, "1923" season 2 premieres on Paramount Plus on Sunday, February 23 on Paramount Plus.
Not at home? No problem. You can use one of the best VPN services to access your usual domestic streaming service with a VPN. We recommend NordVPN thanks to its speed, reliability and trusted security features.
'1923' season 2 cast
- Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton
- Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton
- Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton
- Julia Schlaepfer as Alexandra
- Darren Mann as Jack Dutton
- Michelle Randolph as Elizabeth Strafford
- Timothy Dalton as Donald Whitfield
- Aminah Nieves as Teonna Rainwater
- Brian Geraghty as Zane Davis
- Jerome Flynn as Banner Creighton
- Sebastian Roché as Father Renaud
- Isabel May as Elsa Dutton (narrator)
- Andy Dispensa as Luca
- Jennifer Carpenter as Mamie Fossett
- Janet Montgomery as Hillary
'1923' season 2 - Episode list
Season 02 Episode 01: "The Killing Season" - The winter brings new challenges and dangers for the Duttons; Spencer and Alexandra set off on separate journeys. (Feb. 23)
S02 E02: "The Rapist is Winter" - Things get contentious at the courthouse; Spencer stays in Galveston longer than he desires; Mother Nature makes her presence known. (Mar. 2)
S02 E03: "Wrap Thee in Terror" - TBA (Mar. 9)
S02 E04: "Journey the Rivers of Iron" - TBA (Mar. 16)
S02 E05: "Only Gunshots to Guide Us" - TBA (Mar. 23)
S02 E06: "The Mountain Teeth of Monsters" - TBA (Mar. 30)
S02 E07: "A Dream and a Memory" - TBA (Apr. 6)
S02 E08: TBA (Apr. 13)
'1923' season 2 official trailer
How is Jacob Dutton (played by Harrison Ford in "1923" season 2) related to John Dutton III (Kevin Costner in "Yellowstone")?
Jacob Dutton is the brother of James Dutton (played by Tim McGraw in "1883", the other "Yellowstone" prequel series). So that would make him John Dutton III's great, great, great uncle. Probably.
