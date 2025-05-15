Netflix announces 8 show renewals at Upfront 2025 — 'Bridgerton' season 4 teaser, 'The Four Seasons' season 2, and more

Netflix brought plenty of good news for TV fans at its 2025 Upfront presentation, announcing eight show renewals and teasing what’s to come for some of its biggest hits.

The streaming service used its annual event to spotlight returning favorites and build excitement for the year ahead, with a surprise teaser for “Bridgerton” season 4 stealing the show. Alongside the Regency-era drama’s reveal, Netflix confirmed “The Four Seasons” will return for a second season, along with shows like “Forever” and “Million Dollar Secret.”

The renewals reflect Netflix’s ongoing commitment to investing in content that keeps audiences coming back, especially at a time when competition in the streaming space is fiercer than ever. That commitment isn’t just about entertaining viewers but also about appealing to advertisers. After all, the main goal of an Upfront presentation is to secure ad commitments in advance.

Since last year’s upfront, the number of monthly active users on Netflix’s ad-supported tier has more than doubled, rising from 40 million to 90 million worldwide. According to Amy Reinhard, those subscribers are now watching an average of 41 hours of content each month.

Below, we break down every show Netflix renewed and what you can expect from the next chapters of your favorite series.

What shows has Netflix renewed?

Netflix’s 2025 upfront included renewal announcements for a variety of popular shows, including:

“The Diplomat” season 3

“Forever” season 2

“The Four Seasons” season 2

“Love on the Spectrum” season 4

“Million Dollar Secret” season 2

“My Life With the Walter Boys” season 3

“Survival of the Thickest” season 3

“Bridgerton” seasons 5 and 6

Netflix also dropped a 1-minute teaser for “Bridgerton” season 4, which focuses on Benedict (Luke Thompson) seeing his love interest Sophie (Yerin Ha) for the first time as she’s stood off to the side admiring a chandelier. It’s a short sneak peek but it already offers plenty of yearning as we’ve come to expect from the show. The next season will arrive sometime in 2026.

Plus, it’s nice to see that “The Four Seasons” and “Forever” will keep going, considering they held the No. 1 spot on Netflix for quite some time.

Netflix also revealed new projects across drama, comedy, reality, and film. “The Body,” a gritty coming-of-age series from Quinn Shepherd, follows a group of rebellious girls who begin experiencing prophetic visions, sparking chaos in their town.

In “All the Sinners Bleed,” the first Black sheriff of a conservative Southern community leads a chilling manhunt for a serial killer. On the lighter side, Dan Levy returns with a new untitled comedy series, co-starring Laurie Metcalf and Taylor Ortega. The classic talent show “Star Search” is also making a comeback for a new generation.

Why these show renewals are a good thing for Netflix

For fans, it’s always a win when a favorite show gets the green light for another season, but for Netflix, these renewals go much deeper than fan service. At a time when competition among streamers is intense and viewer loyalty is harder to maintain, confirming new seasons of beloved series is a smart move.

Shows like “Bridgerton” and “The Diplomat” have strong, built-in audiences. Renewing them sends a clear message: Netflix is doubling down on the stories people are already invested in.

By giving a second (or fifth!) life to these shows, Netflix is building not just a content library, but a relationship with its audience that feels thoughtful and long-term. Especially since we’re so used to these platforms canceling shows without giving them a chance.

Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s Chief Content Officer, highlighted what sets the platform apart, explaining that she’s “programming a slate, not slots. That means that my team is thinking about all the titles we release all year — across many countries and languages. And we’re making sure we have shows and films for everyone and every mood.

“Our audiences expect us to have the best of everything. And we try to keep them on their toes with some unexpected surprises too. That's why when we have the opportunity to take big, bold swings and get the NFL on Christmas Day, a surprise boxing match, or the WWE every week, we move quickly and we make it happen.”

While you wait for these shows to return, see what got added to Netflix in May 2025 or check out our guide on the best Netflix shows to stream now.