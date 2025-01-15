Netflix’s new crime thriller show is now streaming — here’s what you should know

Netflix constantly rolls out new shows and movies, which sometimes means smaller releases can fly under the radar when bigger hits steal the spotlight and dominate the top 10. I have a feeling “Public Disorder,” a new Italian crime thriller that just dropped today (January 15), might get overlooked on the streaming service.

If you’re looking for something new to watch this week, “Public Disorder” (known as “ACAB: La serie” in Italy) could be one to add to your watchlist. This crime thriller delves into the personal and professional challenges faced by law enforcement officers and the complexities of policing in contemporary society.

So, here’s everything to know about “Public Disorder” and whether it’s worth streaming now that it’s on Netflix.

What is ‘Public Disorder’ about?

Public Disorder | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

“Public Disorder” is an Italian crime thriller show that follows a riot squad from Rome's Mobile Unit as they navigate the aftermath of a violent demonstration in Val di Susa, where their chief is seriously injured.

Mazinga (Marco Giallini), Marta (Valentina Bellè), Salvatore (Pierluigi Gigante), and their team are no ordinary squad — they’ve honed their skills to combat chaos with both unorthodox tactics and the tight-knit unity of a family. This close bond faces a new challenge with the arrival of Michele (Adriano Giannini), a reformist commander determined to reshape the force. To Michele, teams like theirs represent an outdated style of policing in need of transformation.

As internal fractures deepen, the squad must also contend with growing public unrest and dissatisfaction with institutions. Amid mounting tensions, each team member is forced to confront their own beliefs, the purpose of their work, and their place within the department.

Should you stream ‘Public Disorder’ on Netflix?

(Image credit: Marco Ghidelli / Netflix)

It’s hard to say whether “Public Disorder” is worth watching because there are very few reviews online and no Rotten Tomatoes score yet. But judging by the trailer, it looks like it offers plenty of action for those who love thrills.

“Public Disorder” seems to have the right ingredients to be an effective show. Character drama is at its heart, driven by a group of dedicated law enforcement officers who must find a way to work together while violence becomes the common thread connecting their lives. If you enjoy action-packed crime thrillers, “Public Disorder” could be your next watch.

Fortunately, there are online reviews currently going live. Vikas Yadav from Midgard Times said “Public Disorder” is “surprisingly good, complex, and engaging.” They also stated it “lacks the emotional weight that such a significant event should bring. Yet, despite these criticisms, Public Disorder has so many pluses that they outweigh the minuses. Its strengths compensate for its shortcomings. Hence, don't dismiss the show instantly. Be patient, stick with it, and you might enjoy it.”

Heaven of Horror’s Karina Adelgaard said: “If you’re curious about a nuanced, ugly, brutal, and heartbreaking thriller series that feels very realistic, then Public Disorder is a good choice.”

If you’re someone who prefers watching shorter shows, “Public Disorder” looks like a worthy contender since it only has six episodes. And with most non-English titles, I would recommend watching with the subtitles on (not the dubbed version) as it preserves the original tone, emotion, and nuance.

Stream all six episodes of "Public Disorder" on Netflix now.